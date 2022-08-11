Ada Loretta Hill

MCCORMICK — Ms. Ada Loretta Hill was born November 23, 1945, to the late Charlie (Sam) and Marian Wright Hill. She was a 1963 graduate of Mims High School, Friendship College and Barber-Scotia College, where she majored in Education. She retired from McCormick Public School System, after 34 years service and was a member of Shiloh AME Church.

Tags