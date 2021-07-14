WARE SHOALS — Aaron Calvin "Scooter" Smart, 50, of 178 Round About Way, Ware Shoals, husband of Mary Gwen Estes Smart passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Born in Pinehurst, NC, he was the son of Juanita Morgan Smart and the late Aaron Calvin Smart. He was a territory manager for Hi-Line Inc. and a US Army veteran, where he served during the Desert Storm. Aaron was a Shriner and a Mason. He served three times as President of Greenwood Shrine Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and his mother of Ware Shoals are his children, Noel Simmons (Travis), Katelyn Smart, both of Greenwood, and Ashtyn Amos (Terry Alan, II) of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Sharon Smart of Flower Mound, TX; and grandchildren, Kimberly, Peyton, and Evan Smith, Westlyn Loggins, and Terry Alan Amos III.
The family will have a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, at the Greenwood Shrine Club, 402 Shrine Club Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the American Heart Association, www.donatenow.heart.org or to Aaron's funeral expenses through Venmo, @Gwen-Smart-1.
The family is at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.