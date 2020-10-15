Aaron Lamar Coleman
Aaron Lamar Coleman “Marty”, was born July 1, 1972 to Aaron Coleman and Barbara Farrow, after which his godfather Marion Williams and the late Miriam Burnett Williams took custody of him in 2001 until his death. He was a gentle and smart young man, He loved his radio and gospel singing. He was very active at Faith Outreach Community Church, where he was a member. He loved his uncles, the Williams brothers. He often practiced and sang with them.
Left to cherish his memories, his father Marion Williams, two brothers Abdur Sabor and Jason Coleman, two sisters Olivia Butler and ZaQuanna Albert. three aunts Rev. Brenda Lomax (Charles), Florine (Jack) Himes, and Odessa Williams, seven uncles, Min. Dorn Williams, Lonnie, George (Louise), Milton (Frances), Ben (Ruby), Keith (Stacey), Benny, Aldea (Lydia) and many cousins, family and friends.
Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Brown’Oh AME Church in Calhoun Falls. Public viewing will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Mortuary. The family is at the home, 203 Camelia Circle, Greenwood. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.