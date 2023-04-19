HONEA PATH — Arthur Claude Thompson, 84, resident of Honea Path, widower of Rachel Elizabeth Crenshaw Thompson, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at AnMed Health.

Born June 12, 1938, in Anderson, he was a son of the late Arthur Gay and Irene Martin Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a graduate of Welcome High School and an avid Gamecock fan. Mr. Thompson never met a stranger, which served him well in his 40 plus years in the car business. He was the owner and operator of Welborn-Thompson Chevrolet, C. Thompson Chevrolet Geo, and C. Thompson Automotive. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors for The Commercial Bank for over 40 years.

