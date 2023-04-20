HONEA PATH — Arthur Claude Thompson, 84, resident of Honea Path, widower of Rachel Elizabeth Crenshaw Thompson, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at AnMed Health.
Born June 12, 1938, in Anderson, he was a son of the late Arthur Gay and Irene Martin Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a graduate of Welcome High School and an avid Gamecock fan. Mr. Thompson never met a stranger, which served him well in his 40 plus years in the car business. He was the owner and operator of Welborn-Thompson Chevrolet, C. Thompson Chevrolet Geo, and C. Thompson Automotive. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors for The Commercial Bank for over 40 years.
Surviving are two daughters, Crissy Thompson and Claire Thompson (Dixon Rivera, III), both of Greenwood; one sister, Diane Bishop of Greenville; two sisters-in-law, Linda Thompson of Easley and Linda Crenshaw of Central and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Thompson; infant sister, Glenda Darlene Thompson and a brother-in-law, Richard Crenshaw.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
A private burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Friday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 123 W. Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607.