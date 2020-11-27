Black Friday has a reputation being a WWE knockoff with bloodthirsty fans screaming for their favorites to deliver piledrivers, clotheslines and figure fours.
Maybe in Greenville. In Greenwood? Not so much.
No mobs invaded stores and no one impersonated professional wrestlers to get to merchandise.
It might have made the morning more interesting, but it didn’t mean the morning wasn’t profitable or productive. Instead Black Friday was sedate with business owners and customers citing COVID-19 and online shopping as reasons for the lack of drama and smaller crowds.
Shopping commenced at midnight in some stores and others opened their doors throughout the early morning hours to entice shoppers.
“We’ve been doing this since 3,” said Tiffany Bledsoe, who, along with Stephanie Haygood and Jennifer Curtis, had been hitting stores for nearly six hours. “We were at Old Navy at 3 a.m.”
Haygood opined that she was the first person to visit Kohl’s. By 9 a.m., they had visited six stores throughout Greenwood. The back of an SUV stuffed with purchases attested to their diligence. They admitted they still weren’t finished, as they planned to hit Bath and Body Works in the Greenwood Mall.
“Walmart was the shocker,” Haygood said. “There was almost no one there.” How bad was the shock? Bledsoe said they got a front row parking space.
“We usually don’t get out of Walmart without spending a couple hundred bucks,” Bledsoe said.
The best part of Black Friday is coming together and making memories, Curtis said.
Bledsoe recalled one year she spent hours outside in the cold for a chance to get a gift card. A store was offering cards from $5 to $1,000. She got a $25 card.
“I would have paid $25 to get out of the cold,” she said. The trio agreed that it would have been worth it if they had gotten a $1,000 gift card, though.
Several customers said they had no trouble getting in and out of various stores.
At 5:30 a.m., Walmart at 300 Bypass 25 NE had about 60 people inside, according to an employee who was greeting customers.
Amber Brown said she got all of her Christmas shopping done and was able to get in and out without hassle. As a result, she had no plans to visit other stores. Brown said she enjoyed the deals on bicycles and other items.
COVID-19 wasn’t a concern, she said. Everybody in the store wore masks.
Susan Brooks said she works third shift, so being up since 1 a.m. wasn’t an issue. She finished most of her holiday shopping at Walmart. The store featured sales earlier in the month, so shopping was easier.
She had done Black Friday shopping in other towns and had seen fights break out. “This year, it’s virtually calm.”
Brooks said she doesn’t do much online shopping. There’s not much social aspect to online shopping. “Sometimes, that’s a good thing. I think it’s fun to come out early and see what other people are buying.”
Going to other stores held little interest for her. After being awake for more than five hours, Brooks expressed more of an interest in breakfast.
A break was on the minds of Candy Gillian and Ashton Ready who stopped at Aroma’s for coffee after a visit to Lowe’s to buy poinsettias.
They are curbing shopping out of a concern over COVID and the fact that the family will be having a new addition.
Coronavirus has changed a lot, Ready said, who added that she had done online shopping, but joined her mother for the company.
Whether they visit other stores will depend on how caffeinated they get, Ready said.
“Mom is a very focused Black Friday shopper. She goes straight for the poinsettias,” she said.
Gillian said Piedmont Technical College’s horticultural program is a good place to get poinsettias as well. Students grow them at the college’s greenhouse. Like Aroma’s, it’s a local business.
Business was pretty good for The Africa House’s first Black Friday, according to Arionna Hill, a holistic wellness coach and herbalist.
The African spirituality store sells books, clothes, jewelry, soaps, lotions, candles and various health supplements to help detox.
“We sell things people hold to high standards,” Hill said. “When people buy, they buy a lot.”
“We get new stuff all the time, so if we don’t have it now, we will have it soon,” she said.
Business was good at Sweet Teas Children’s Boutique, despite smaller crowds largely due to COVID-19.
All customers have been compliant about wearing masks, said employee Jessica Plimson.
It has affected all businesses to a certain extend, from crowds to limited hours, she said. The store had to close from mid-March to June and still stays closed on Mondays to give staff time to clean the store.
The store has a website, along with a presence on Instagram and Facebook, Plimson said. “The store’s website has been set up for years and when the store shut down, it really didn’t hurt us all that much.”
“The social aspect is huge for small business in a small town. We socialize just as much as we shop,” she said.