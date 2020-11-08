COLUMBIA — Kellen Mond threw four touchdown passes to become Texas A&M’s career leader, Isaiah Spiller ran for 131 yards and the Aggies routed South Carolina.
Mond moved past Jerrod Jefferson with the 68th touchdown pass of his career, a 52-yarder to Devon Achane in the third quarter with the game long decided.
Mond also ran for a score to help Texas A&M improve to 5-1 — all in the Southeastern Conference — for its best start since opening 6-0 in 2016. The Aggies are 7-0 against the Gamecocks.
Mond and Spiller helped the Aggies open a 21-0 halftime lead and cruise to their fourth consecutive victory since a loss at Alabama last month.
Spiller had two short pickups for first downs — one on a fourth-and-1 with Texas A&M in chip-shot field goal range — before Mond flipped a 4-yard TD pass to Ainias Smith.
South Carolina (2-4), coming off an off week, had no answer.
No. 4 Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory Saturday night, the Fighting Irish’s first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years.
Clemson had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017. The Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0), playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines.
After Williams gave Norte Dame the lead on the first possession of the second OT, the Irish pushed Clemson back with back-to-back sacks on DJ Uaigalelei by Adetokumbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes on the Tigers first two plays.
The big freshman quarterback completed to passes after the second-and-39, but the final one was way short of the line to gain and a couple of laterals didn’t help.
The Fighting Irish have won 13 straight games, snapped an 11-game losing streak against top-five teams and beat a No. 1 for the first time since taking down Florida State in 1993 at Notre Dame Stadium.
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Ohio State beat Rutgers.
Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, added to his already gaudy 2020 resume, completing 24 of 28 passes for 314 yards.
Fields threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave, with Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson and Jeremy Ruckert also recipients of scoring passes as the Buckeyes (3-0 Big Ten) played through some sloppiness and held off a second-half push by the Scarlet Knights (1-2).
No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and Florida beat undermanned Georgia.
The Gators (4-1) ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” — it was coach Dan Mullen’s most significant victory in three years in Gainesville — and have a stranglehold on the SEC’s East Division.
No. 6 Cincinnati 38, Houston 10
CINCINNATI — Gerrid Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another and Cincinnati rolled past Houston. The Bearcats (6-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) extended their school-record home winning streak to 18 games.
No. Oregon 35, Stanford 14
EUGENE, Ore. — Tyler Shough picked up where Justin Herbert left off, throwing for 227 yards and a touchdown and running for another score to lead Oregon past short-handed Stanford in the opener for both teams.
Stanford was hurt before game even kicked off when it was announced that starting quarterback Davis Mills was unavailable. Receiver Connor Wedington and defensive end Trey LaBounty were also listed as unavailable because of COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols. Stanford did not specify whether the players had tested positive, but Wedington said on Twitter that he tested negative.
No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns and Indiana beat Michigan for the first time in 33 years.
Penix helped Indiana (3-0) snap a 24-game losing streak in the series — tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It was the Hoosiers’ first victory over the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987, just their second in 41 games and only the second in the 21 games played at Memorial Stadium.
No. 14 Oklahoma 20, Kansas State 18
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jason Taylor II returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma State stopped Kansas State’s 2-point try that would have tied it with 2:08 to go.
The Cowboys’ Spencer Sanders was held to just 108 yards passing without dynamic wide receiver Tylan Wallace and with running back Chuba Hubbard slowed by an injury. LD Brown helped to pick up the load, running 15 times for 110 yards, as Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) leaned on its defense to bounce back from an overtime loss to Texas.
No. 16 Marshall 51, Massachusetts 10
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes, Brenden Knox ran for two scores and Marshall pummeled Massachusetts.
The game was added to Marshall’s schedule last month after several other opponents had previously pulled out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
No. 17 Iowa State 28, Baylor 31
AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in the second half after throwing three interceptions in the first, and Iowa State rallied to beat Baylor.
The Cyclones (5-2) are 5-1 in conference play for the first time in the program’s 128-year history and are first in the Big 12 by a half-game.
No. 18 SMU 47, Temple 23
PHILADELPHIA — Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and SMU broke away from undermanned Temple.
The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol.
No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9
NORMAN, Okla. — Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Oklahoma routed winless Kansas.
Stevenson, in his second game back from a suspension, also caught four passes for 60 yards.
Spencer Rattler passed for 212 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to help the Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) win their fourth straight game. It was Oklahoma’s 22nd consecutive November win dating to 2014.
No. 20 S. Calif. 28,
Arizona State 27
LOS ANGELES — Drake London caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to play, and No. 20 Southern California overcame a late 13-point deficit to beat Arizona State in the Pac-12’s long-delayed season opener.
Bru McCoy caught a deflected 26-yard TD pass with 2:52 left for the Trojans, and McCoy recovered the ensuing onside kick as well. On fourth-and-9, Kedon Slovis fired a pass down the middle to London, and the two-sport athlete beat double coverage to haul it in for an electrifying score.
No. 22 Texas 17,
West Virginia 13
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas stopped West Virginia on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, enabling the Longhorns to escape.
Texas (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) overcame an offense that produced nearly 100 yards and 27 points fewer than its average.
Sam Ehlinger, typically the Longhorns’ offensive star, completed just 15 of 31 passes for 184 yards, but he connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and with Jake Smith for a 33-yard TD strike in the third. Freshman Bijan Robinson rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries for Texas.
No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Alex Barbir hit a career-long 51-yard field goal with a second left to lift Liberty past Virginia Tech.
The Flames rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit to move to 7-0 for the first time in program history.
Barbir had a 59-yard attempt blocked with 8 seconds left, and Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the winning score for the Hokies (4-3). But officials ruled Virginia Tech called a timeout before the attempt.
Liberty went for it on fourth-and-6 from the 41. Malik Willis found CJ Yarbrough for an 8-yard gain at the Virginia Tech 33 with 5 seconds left, allowing Barbir to come out for the 51-yarder.
ACC North Carolina 56,
Duke 24
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina found the ideal way to get back on track.
The Tar Heels scored at just about every opportunity for a half and steamrolled rival Duke in a 56-24 victory Saturday afternoon, rebounding from a devastating loss a week earlier.
“Not sulk on it,” linebacker Chazz Surratt said. “Just be ready for this week.”
Javonte Williams scored four first-half touchdowns and North Carolina made amends for a stunning setback to Virginia.
Florida State 41,
Pittsburgh 17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kenny Pickett knew he would miss some games with an ankle injury. But he also had a recovery plan and intended to be back in time to face Florida State.
His return was just the spark Pittsburgh needed.
Nick Patti had two touchdown runs, Pickett added a 10-yard TD run and the Panthers capitalized on short fields to defeat Florida State 41-17 on Saturday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Boston College 16, Syracuse 13
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Boston College had all it could handle from a one-win Syracuse team that had lost four straight. Eagles kicker Aaron Boumerhi helped keep the Orange at bay.
BC (5-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) was clinging to a 13-6 lead when Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker lost a fumble with about six minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The takeaway led to Boumerhi’s 22-yard, game-clinching field goal in a 16-13 win Saturday over the Orange, (1-7, 1-6).
SEC Mississippi State 24, Vanderbilt 17
STARKVILLE, Miss. — First-year Mississippi State coach Mike Leach says he tried to inspire his team this week by showing them footage of Hall-of-Fame NFL safety Ed Reed.
On some level it must’ve worked, especially on defense.
While quarterback Will Rogers threw for only 226 yards and a touchdown and the Air Raid offense struggled, the Mississippi State defense combined for five turnovers and the team narrowly eked out a 24-17 victory over visiting Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Arkansas 24,
Tennessee 13
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Feleipe Franks threw three touchdown passes in the second half to lead Arkansas in a 24-13, come-from-behind win against Tennessee on Saturday night.
The Razorbacks (3-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) trailed 13-0 at halftime before scoring on four straight drives in the third quarter. Each touchdown came faster than the one before as Arkansas found the end zone on 16-play, 3-play and 2-play consecutive series.