TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for 302 yards and No. 3 Alabama’s defense came up with enough big plays for a 20-14 victory over heavy underdog LSU on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) preserved their national championship hopes in a game that was as tight as some meetings when both were nursing such ambitions. The injury-depleted Tigers (4-5, 2-4) and lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron didn’t act like 29.5-point underdogs.
NO. 2 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20
CINCINNATI — Tulsa’s Steven Anderson fumbled as he was reaching for the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Jabari Taylor recovered for a touchback and Cincinnati held off Tulsa.
Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, and Alec Peirce had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown to help the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American Athletic) extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 25 games.
North Carolina 58,
No. 10 Wake Forest 55
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns and North Carolina overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Wake Forest, handing the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6
ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels, leading Georgia past Missouri.
Missouri was held to 273 yards of total offense in Georgia’s seventh game of the season allowing no more than 10 points.
Purdue 40,
No. 5 Michigan State 29
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Aidan O’Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past Michigan State, leaving the Big Ten without any unbeaten teams.
Purdue’s second major upset in four weeks could keep the conference out of the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years.
No. 6 Ohio State 26,
Nebraska 17
LINCOLN, Neb. — C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns and Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska pulled within six points.
The Buckeyes’ offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.
No. 7 Oregon 26,
Washington 16
SEATTLE — Travis Dye rushed for a career-high 211 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Brown ran for a score and passed for another and Oregon overcame a sluggish start to beat Washington.
The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) fell behind early before running off 21 consecutive points and beat Washington for the seventh time in the past eight games played in Seattle.
No. 8 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jack Coan threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, Kyren Williams ran for two scores and Notre Dame shut down Navy’s triple-option attack.
Coan, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, completed 23 of 29 passes, with a 70-yard scoring pass to Kevin Austin late in the first half for the Irish.
No. 9 Michigan 29, Indiana 7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping Michigan bounce back from its first defeat.
The Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) were coming off a deflating defeat, blowing a 16-point, third-quarter lead in a 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week.
No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Spencer Sanders threw two touchdown passes and Oklahoma State had eight sacks against West Virginia.
Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) has won seven straight over the Mountaineers (4-5, 2-4).
No. 13 Texas A&M 20,
No. 12 Auburn 3
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Micheal Clemons scored the game’s only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter, and Texas A&M beat Auburn.
Clemons’ scoop-and-score came after defensive tackle Jayden Peevy poked the ball away from scrambling Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.
TCU 30, No. 14 Baylor 28
FORT WORTH, Texas — Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for TCU and the Horned Frogs beat Baylor in their first game without Gary Patterson on the sideline since 1997.
The Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak six days after the school and Patterson mutually agreed to part ways before completing his 21st season as head coach.
No. 15 Mississippi 27,
Liberty 14
OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead Mississippi past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze.
Corral completed 20 of 27 passes, including six completions of 20-plus yards.
No. 16 UTSA 44, UTEP 23
EL PASO, Texas — Frank Harris passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores to lead No. 16 UTSA over UTEP at the Sun Bowl.
The Roadrunners (9-0, 4-0 C-USA) pushed their school-record win streak to nine games and are one of four undefeated FBS teams. UTSA has won five in a row against UTEP (6-3, 3-2).
No. 17 BYU 59,
Idaho State 14
PROVO, Utah — Jaren Hall threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, and BYU demolished Idaho State. Baylor Romney took over in the second half for Hall, who finished 2 yards shy of his fourth 300-yard performance in the last five games.
Tennessee 45,
No. 18 Kentucky 42
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Hendon Hooker threw a career-high four touchdown passes, including a 6-yard insurance score to Cedric Tillman early in the fourth quarter, and Tennessee held off Kentucky.
The Volunteers (5-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) struck quickly in a back-and-forth game between border rivals that totaled 1,073 yards combined.
No. 19 Iowa 17,
Northwestern 12
EVANSTON, Ill. — Alex Padilla took over for the struggling Spencer Petras and led three scoring drives, Tyler Goodson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and Iowa beat Northwestern to stop a two-game losing streak.
The Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) got the bounce-back win they were seeking coming off lopsided losses to Purdue and Wisconsin that sent them tumbling 17 spots in the AP poll.
No. 20 Houston 54,
South Florida 42
TAMPA, Fla. — Clayton Tune was 21 of 26 for 385 yards and three touchdowns, Ta’Zhawn Henry had a 97-yard TD run and Houston held off South Florida.
The Cougars (8-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) have won eight in a row for the first time since 2016.
No. 22 Penn State 31,
Maryland 14
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping Penn State snap a three-game losing streak.
Sean Clifford threw for 363 yards for the Nittany Lions, including an 86-yard TD strike to Dotson that gave Penn State the lead with 13:55 to play. Dotson also caught scoring passes of 38 and 21 yards.
Memphis 28, No. 23 SMU 25
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seth Henigan returned to throw for 392 yards and two touchdowns in Memphis’ victory over SMU.
After sitting out last week in a loss to UCF with a right shoulder injury, Henigan completed 34 of 53 passes, including touchdown strikes of 2 yards to Eddie Lewis and 27 yards to Javon Ivory for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3 American Athletic Conference).
Boise State 40,
No. 25 Fresno State 14
FRESNO, Calif. — Hank Bachmeier passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and Boise State had five sacks and forced three turnovers to mute high-scoring Fresno State. George Holani rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries for Boise State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West).
ACC
Miami 33, Georgia Tech 30
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Another week, another close game for Miami.
To the Hurricanes, another win was all that mattered.
Tyler Van Dyke threw three touchdown passes, Charleston Rambo had 210 receiving yards to nearly break the Miami single-game record and the Hurricanes continued their second-half surge with a 33-30 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.