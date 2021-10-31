JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Raise a glass to Georgia’s defense. Or three, actually — one for each second-quarter turnover that turned the rivalry known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” into another lopsided affair.
The top-ranked Bulldogs and the nation’s No. 1 defense dominated Florida, scoring three touchdowns off miscues in a 12-play sequence that carried them to a 34-7 victory Saturday, their fourth in five years in the neutral-site game.
Georgia (8-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) later clinched the league’s Eastern Division thanks to Kentucky’s loss at Mississippi State.
Coach Kirby Smart’s team won its 12th straight since getting steamrolled in Jacksonville a year ago. The Bulldogs’ injury-riddled defense allowed 571 yards in that one, the most in Smart’s six seasons.
Georgia vowed to not let it happen again and responded with another demoralizing effort that might be their most impressive all season.
No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12
NEW ORLEANS — Two underwhelming victories in a row has Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell answering questions about whether the still unbeaten, second-ranked Bearcats are living up to their billing.
Ridder connected twice with tight end Josh Whyle for touchdowns, and No. 2 Cincinnati pulled away late for a 31-12 victory Saturday over a struggling but feisty Tulane squad that didn’t trail by more than nine points until the latter half of the fourth quarter.
No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21
NORMAN, Okla.— Oklahoma is starting to put it all together.
Caleb Williams threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns and No. 4 Oklahoma rolled past Texas Tech 52-21 on Saturday.
The Sooners won six of their first eight games by 12 or fewer points, and the offense, defense and special teams had spent much of the season bailing each other out.
No. 5 Ohio State 33, No. 20 Penn State 24
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Facing adversity for the first time in more than a month, Ohio State showed off the mettle the Buckeyes believe they’ll need to get through the rest of a rugged Big Ten schedule.
TreVeyon Henderson ran for 152 yards on a season-high 28 carries and No. 5 Ohio State made just enough long plays and short field goals to hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24 on Saturday night.
Michigan State 37, Michigan 33
EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 5 Michigan State has a lot of momentum following its thrilling comeback win over its in-state rival, giving one of college football’s surprising teams a shot to win a Big Ten Conference title and perhaps contend for a national championship.
The Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) rallied Saturday from a 16-point third-quarter deficit to upset then-No. 6 Michigan behind five rushing touchdowns by Kenneth Walker III.
No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29
EUGENE, Ore. — Over the course of three weeks it’s been coming together for Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown Jr.
Brown threw for a career-high 307 yards and three touchdowns and No. 7 Oregon had a season-high 568 yards of offense in a 52-29 victory over Colorado on Saturday.
Travis Dye ran for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass to help Oregon (7-1, 6-1 Pac-12) extend its winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 17 games.
Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder was planning his Halloween costume this week when he bought a red and white hat for $7 at a mall and wrote a message on it with a Sharpie.
Just like that, he came up with the object that best symbolizes how the Badgers have turned their season around.
No. 18 Auburn 31, No. 10 Ole Miss 20
AUBURN, Ala. — When Bo Nix got close to the end zone, he mostly found a way to reach it either running or passing in the first half.
Matt Corral, normally quite adept at that himself, and Mississippi couldn’t cash in on any chances to muster a comeback after that.
No. 11 Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — On a night when he had a 91-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, Kyren Williams once again gave credit to his offensive line as No. 11 Notre Dame held off Sam Howell and upset-minded North Carolina 44-34 on Saturday in a game that had over 1,000 yards in offense.
“Their blocking means everything to me because I know what they do every week,” the 5-foot-9, 199-pound Williams said after rushing for a career-high 199 yards on 22 carries. “I just appreciate all of my boys working collectively as a group.”
Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky 17
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers could do no wrong Saturday night, setting an Southeastern Conference record for completion percentage to help the Bulldogs steamroll their way to another big victory.
The sophomore quarterback completed 92% of his passes — 36 of 39 — which is an SEC record for any game with 30-plus attempts.
No. 13 Wake Forest 45, Duke 7
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest’s offense has spent the past two weeks moving briskly up and down the field. The good news is the defense came along for the ride with a strong performance of its own after a rough few weeks.
And that has carried these 13th-ranked Demon Deacons to the best start in program history.
No. 15 Okla. State 55, Kansas 3
STILLWATER, Okla. — This was what No. 15 Oklahoma State fans have been waiting for.
Spencer Sanders threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards and a score, all in the first half, to lead Oklahoma State to a 55-3 victory over Kansas on Saturday night.
Jaylen Warren added 69 yards rushing on just nine carries and backup running back Dominic Richardson gained 79 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushes for the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).
No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24
WACO, Texas — Baylor running back Abram Smith took a quick pitch left, reversed field after spinning away from a defender and scampered for a touchdown.
That play was quite appropriate since the 16th-ranked Bears and Texas are going in opposite directions.
Smith ran for 113 yards with that nifty 32-yard score three plays after an ill-advised fake punt by Texas, following Bears tight end Ben Sims’ go-ahead 1-yard TD run earlier in the fourth quarter of a 31-24 win Saturday.
Miami 38, No. 17 Pitt 34
PITTSBURGH — Tyler Van Dyke was buried on the Miami depth chart two months ago. The redshirt freshman tried to stay patient, repeating to himself over and over that his time would come.
Consider it here.
Brilliant at the start and gutty at the finish, Van Dyke threw for 426 yards and three touchdowns to outduel Heisman Trophy candidate Kenny Pickett as the Hurricanes edged No. 17 Pittsburgh 38-34 on Saturday.
Houston 44, SMU 37
HOUSTON — Marcus Jones returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining to give Houston a 44-37 victory over No. 19 SMU on Saturday, extending the Cougars’ winning streak to seven games.
After the Mustangs (7-1, 3-1 American Athletic) tied it at 37 on Blake Mazza’s 45-yard field goal with 30 seconds left, Jones took the kickoff at the goal line and broke several tackles before breaking loose for the Cougars (7-1, 5-0).
Fresno State 30, No. 21 San Diego St. 20
CARSON, Calif. — Fresno State once again came into Southern California and knocked off a ranked opponent.
Jake Haener passed for 306 yards and a touchdown, Jordan Mims rushed for a career-high 186 yards and two scores, and the Bulldogs handed No. 21 San Diego State its first loss of the season with a 30-20 victory Saturday night.
West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia finally put together a solid effort after blowout losses to No. 22 Iowa State the past three seasons.
Jarret Doege threw three touchdown passes, Leddie Brown ran for two scores and West Virginia upset the Cyclones 38-31 on Saturday.
No. 25 BYU 66, Virginia 49
PROVO, Utah — Winning with tough defense has been BYU’s path to success this season. The 25th-ranked Cougars proved they still know how to light up a scoreboard.
BYU outlasted Virginia 66-49 on Saturday night in a game in which the teams combined for 1,322 yards and 115 points. The Cougars got career-best performances from Tyler Allgeier and Jaren Hall to secure their fifth victory over a Power 5 opponent this season.
Allgeier rushed for a career-high 266 yards and five touchdowns. Hall threw for a career-high 349 yards and three scores. He also ran for 42 yards and another TD.
“Defensive coaches don’t really like this game, but it felt like an old-school BYU type of game,” Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said.