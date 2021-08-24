Ninety Six volleyball sweeps Laurens
The Ninety Six volleyball team defeated Laurens in straight on Monday, winning 25-18, 30-28 and 25-12.
Janiyah Squire led the Wildcats with 12 wills, while Aniyah Louden finished with five aces, 18 assists and eight digs, all of which led the team. Anna Brook-Davis and Kinsley Thomas each finished with seven kills. Gracie Timmerman finished with three kills and three digs, while Chaney Smith finished with three aces and three assists. Cora Billings finished with seven digs and two aces.
Ninety Six hosts Mid-Carolina today.
AdeNation to unveil mascots at game
AdeNation, the hydration drink for Emerald High School and Greenwood High School, will unveil its high school Mascot Hydration Program at the Greenwood-Emerald game Friday.
The sports drink company, created by four-time Super Bowl Champion Franco Harris and former Penn State Nittany Lion teammate Eric Bass, created a mascot for both schools. “EagleAde” and “VikingAde” t-shirts will be tossed to fans in attendance.
Falcons in market for quarterback
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga — Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron is done for the season after sustaining a knee injury in a preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, putting Atlanta in the market for a quarterback to back up Matt Ryan.
The team announced Sunday that an MRI showed a season-ending ACL injury to McCarron’s right knee.
Bank announces team for preseason All-America
The preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank was released Monday, five days before the first games of the season kickoff.
Eight teams have at least two first-team All-Americans, including Clemson who had two players selected. Clemson’s two first-team All-Americans were receiver Justyn Ross, who missed all last season with a neck injury, and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.
Jimmy Hayes, star at Boston College, dies
MILTON, Mass. — Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31. A law enforcement official said medics on Monday were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs, where he was pronounced dead.
Hayes played 334 games in the NHL and had 54 goals and 55 assists. He also played for the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.
Slumping Padres fire pitching coach
SAN DIEGO — The slumping San Diego Padres fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild on Monday. Ben Fritz will be the interim pitching coach for the rest of the season.
The 67-year-old Rothschild has been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of its past 11 games and has fallen to third place in the National League
West, 13 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants.
Fiesta Bowl, Caesars announce partnership
PHOENIX — The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced a multi-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment on Monday, pairing one of the biggest postseason college football games with legal sports gambling in Arizona.
It’s the first partnership between a college bowl game and a company that specializes in sports betting. Caesars will host fan lounges at the Fiesta Bowl in suburban Glendale and at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which is played at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.
Big Ten: Teams forfeit if COVID prevents play
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten is the latest Power Five conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn’t have enough players available for a league game because of COVID-19.
The Big Ten said Monday the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win. If both teams are unable to compete on the date of a scheduled conference game because of COVID-19, and the game can’t be rescheduled, it will be considered a “no contest.”
Cabrera hits 500th homer in Tigers’ win
TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
The 38-year-old connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz in the sixth, sending the ball over the scoreboard in right-center field. Measured at 400 feet, the homer tied the score.
Much of the crowd of 14,685 at Rogers Centre rose for a standing ovation as Cabrera rounded the bases. After celebrating with his teammates, the Tigers slugger came out to accept a curtain call, taking off his helmet and bowing to the fans behind the first-base dugout.