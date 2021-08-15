Husband of woman killed in mass shooting dies
EL PASO, Texas — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has died.
Antonio Basco died Saturday, according to a statement from Perches Funeral Homes in El Paso. No other details were immediately available, according to a representative of the funeral home, which is donating its services.
Basco and Margie Reckard had been married for 22 years when Reckard was among 23 people fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019.
Deputy wounded,
gunman killed in chase
GALESBURG, Mich. — A chase ended with a suspected gunman dead and a deputy critically wounded, a sheriff’s office in Michigan said.
Deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies, got into a vehicle and drove away. A chase ensued. During the chase, the sheriff’s office said the suspect opened fire, wounding a deputy and causing the cruiser to go off the road.
The sheriff’s office on Sunday identified the injured deputy as Ryan Proxmire and said he remained in extremely critical condition.
Two dead as flood threat persists
EL PASO, Texas — A second person has died from flooding caused by monsoon-type rains in far western Texas and southern New Mexico and Arizona.
A 2-year-old girl died Friday of injuries she suffered in the collapse of a basement wall at her family’s El Paso, Texas, home, said Angel Gómez, head of Operation HOPE in El Paso, the nonprofit helping the family with funeral arrangements. The girl’s 65-year-old grandmother also was killed in the Thursday night collapse in the family’s flooded basement, he said.
Jerusalem covered
in smoke as fire rages
JERUSALEM — A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem on Sunday sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggled to contain the blaze.
The cloud stretched over much of the city on Sunday afternoon, covering the skies overhead with a black and orange blanket of smoke. After nightfall, the fire remained out of control.
Hundreds of of firefighters from across the country were trying to bring the blaze under control, as hot, dry weather and heavy winds were complicating the efforts.
Several communities just west of Jerusalem were evacuated, and nearby roads were closed to traffic.
Hungary bus crash kills eight, injures dozens
BUDAPEST, Hungary — A bus traveling on a highway in Hungary crashed through a guardrail and tipped over early Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens, police said.
The crash occurred on Hungary’s M7 highway near the town of Szabadbattyan, between the capital, Budapest, and Lake Balaton, at just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. The bus had Hungarian license plates and was in the lane traveling toward Budapest.
Pal Gyorfi, a spokesman for the national ambulance service, told Hungarian news agency MTI that in addition to the eight deaths, another eight people sustained serious injuries and 40 had minor injuries.