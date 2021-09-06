Girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado park
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl on vacation with her family died at an amusement park in the western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs.
Few details have been released, but Suzanne Emery with the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park says “an incident” occurred Sunday evening on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that caused the death. The Post Independent reports the park was closed Monday and will be closed today.
Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said park employees initiated first aid until paramedics arrived and determined the girl had died. The girl’s name has not been released.
Alabama lawmakers purge racist language
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The governing document of Alabama still says white and colored children are prohibited from attending school together. Lawmakers have begun discussing exactly how to remove such racist language from the state’s Constitution, a document approved in 1901 to enshrine white supremacy as state law.
The Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution is finally addressing remnants of Jim Crow laws governing segregated schools, poll taxes and other racist measures that were ruled unconstitutional by federal courts in the 1950s and 1960s, al.com reported.
Alabama voters approved the recompilation project in 2020. Lawmakers could OK the changes next year, and voters would have the final say in 2022 on whether to accept those changes.
Hiker’s body found in Glacier National Park
WEST GLACIER, Mont. — The body of a Virginia hiker has been found in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide after she went missing in Glacier National Park, according to the National Park Service.
Jennifer Lee Coleman, 34, of Richmond, Virginia, never returned from what appeared to be a solo hike. As many as 50 people joined the search in rugged terrain after her vehicle was found parked atop Logan Pass, officials said. A park service statement says the cause of her death has not been determined. High winds Sunday prevented the recovery of her body by air.
Guinea’s new leaders seek to tighten grip
CONAKRY, Guinea — Guinea’s new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power Monday after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, ordering the soldiers from his presidential guard to now join the junta forces and barring government officials from leaving the country.
After putting the West African nation back under military rule for the first time in over a decade, the junta already had dissolved the National Assembly and the country’s constitution.
On Monday, regional military commanders replaced Guinea’s governors as the junta solidified its hold on power.
Mexican Columbus statue to be replaced
MEXICO CITY — Christopher Columbus is getting kicked off Mexico City’s most iconic boulevard.
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma, often a focal point for Indigenous rights protests, would be replaced by a statue honoring Indigenous women.
“To them we owe ... the history of our country, of our fatherland,” she said.
She made the announcement on Sunday, which was International Day of the Indigenous Woman.
Wiggling twin panda cubs are born at the Madrid Zoo
MADRID — Madrid’s panda family grew Monday with the birth of twin cubs, a boost to the popular species that is considered China’s national treasure.
The twins were born to their mother, Hua Zuiba, and father, Bing Xing, a pair of giant pandas on loan from China, the Madrid Zoo announced in a statement.
The births took place with a four-hour difference on Monday morning, the zoo said. Veterinarians were waiting to determine the pair’s sex, weight and vital signs. But the zoo statement said the birth had been “calmer” due to the mother’s experience.