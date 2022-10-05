Jason Davenport, president of Microscope Service and Repair, never considered working at his mother’s business growing up, but today he and his handful of employees handle thousands of customers through three states.
Tucked behind a big crape myrtle tree, the unassuming building at 314 Calhoun Ave. is easy to miss, but hospitals, schools, industries and other businesses in three states rely on the five people who work inside.
Jason Davenport is used to people overlooking the small business his mother started in 1980. Microscope Service & Repair isn’t the type of business most people think about when they consider small businesses, but with thousands of clients, Davenport said they stay busy throughout South Carolina and parts of North Carolina and Georgia.
“My mom, she graduated from Clemson and went to work at Self, and she saw a need there,” Davenport said.
He was 6 years old as his mother was going into business on her own. Early clients were high schools; science classes needed their microscopes cleaned, repaired and calibrated.
“She had a station wagon and she’d come home with microscopes from a school in the back,” Davenport said.
Back then, she drove out to each client, picked up the equipment to be serviced, worked on it and took it back. Nowadays the business travels throughout the area and does most of its work on-site; either done by Davenport or his two other technicians.
But growing up, Davenport never considered this would be his line of work. As a child, he wanted to be a fighter pilot, but his eyesight kept him from taking to the skies. As he went to college, he considered health care management, but it seemed more like managing money than caring for patients.
Davenport tried to get into real estate, but as a young man, he didn’t know anyone with money he could sell to. Few clients were likely to put their trust in a 20-year-old real estate agent.
He went to work for his mom part time but still didn’t see microscope repair as his path forward yet. As he worked for his mom, he pushed to expand the types of services the company offered, as well as products it sold. I added a German microscope brand to its products and began servicing autoclaves, operating room microscopes and other tools.
“If you only did microscopes, you can imagine the territory you’d have to have,” he said.
Serving three states, the company is as big as they want it, and across that area, they service microscopes in hospitals, doctors’ offices, schools, colleges, veterinary offices and industries.
“I’ve always been somebody who likes to tinker,” Davenport said. “The concept of repairing something, of using my hands.”
The business has grown since Davenport took on a part-time job for his mom, and while she enjoys retirement he’s taken over the family business. Preventative maintenance makes up most of the work — scheduled annual check-ups. Their clients include Prisma, AnMed, Self, Atrium, Novant and other area health systems, and a number of government contracts.
Davenport and his technicians have traveled to Shaw Air Force Base, Fort Bragg, Fort Jackson and others. An about $28,000 federal contract will have them heading to Camp Lejeune for preventative maintenance.
“I never thought I would like it,” Davenport said. “We fit a niche.”
