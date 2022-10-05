Tucked behind a big crape myrtle tree, the unassuming building at 314 Calhoun Ave. is easy to miss, but hospitals, schools, industries and other businesses in three states rely on the five people who work inside.

Jason Davenport is used to people overlooking the small business his mother started in 1980. Microscope Service & Repair isn’t the type of business most people think about when they consider small businesses, but with thousands of clients, Davenport said they stay busy throughout South Carolina and parts of North Carolina and Georgia.

