When Patricia and Mike Zink traveled 961 miles from Boston, Massachusetts, to Greenwood in 1992, that thick, Northern accent came with them.
“Nobody understood me when I moved here, believe me,” Patricia said.
One place the couple frequented in Greenwood was The Blood Connection at 341 Old Abbeville Highway. Mike used to donate blood back in Boston all the time, but Patricia didn’t begin donating until they moved to Greenwood County.
Fast-forward 20 years, Patricia, 83, became the first person to donate 100 units of blood at The Blood Connection on Friday. She continued to donate because the center always needs blood, it only takes 30 minutes to do it and “it’s nice to be able to do something to help somebody else.”
Mike died in December, so Patricia counts on her church friends to drive her to the center to donate every two to three months. The Blood Connection only permits people to donate every eight weeks.
Patricia doesn’t get why more people don’t donate blood because it is an easy and usually painless process. She acknowledged that some are afraid of needles, but she remedies her fear by “just not looking at them.”
Patricia said she will continue to donate blood because she feels like she’s doing something good and the employees at The Blood Connection are nice to her.
Someone at The Blood Connection told Patricia that every pint of blood donated can save up to three lives..
“She’s very proud of herself,” Judy Zink, Patricia’s daughter, said.