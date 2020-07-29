Sumeer Lal would often discuss American politics and history with his then-3-year-old son, Ishan.
The Self Regional Medical Center doctor and his son connected over politics, and their talks influenced Ishan to become involved in government.
“From a young age, I’ve enjoyed learning about how everything around us is politics, how we communicate with one another and how conversations — even political ones — can make a difference between one person and another,” he said.
Sumeer and his wife, Megha, emigrated from Canada to the U.S., making Ishan the only one in the Lal family to be born in America. He said Ishan’s birth in the country is why he feels connected to American culture and politics.
“My parents instilled in me the importance of being a citizen and just that dedication of commitment and service,” Ishan said. “Politics is something that I enjoy and want to pursue as a career.”
Ishan — now 17 — attends St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Greenville, and the incoming senior has been heavily involved in sports, theater, student council and leadership throughout his high school career. One of his main accomplishments and duties this upcoming school year is through the YMCA’s Youth In Government program.
Youth In Government is made up of more than 2,000 high school students from across the state. Participants attend an annual conference in Columbia each November to discuss bills, ideas and advocate for positive and effective change in South Carolina. This past year, Ishan was the first student from St. Joseph’s to be elected youth governor, becoming the first student from the Upstate in more than 10 years to win.
“I like making a difference through the Youth and Government program,” he said.
With George Floyd’s death in police custody and the hundreds of protests worldwide in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Ishan sees an opportunity for positive change.
“It’s an opportunity for me to learn how to be a better leader, to be the best person I can be and figure out how to influence others in some way to make a difference within Greenwood, the community, this state and hopefully the country,” he said. “Protests for BLM need to keep happening because the more and more these things happen there are more calls for social justice. These things need to be addressed because I think it’s gone on for far too long.”
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of George Floyd, Ishan noticed his generation became more politically active and aware.
“We’re much more engaged with the community and more understanding towards others,” he said.
To Ishan, one of the most important points he communicates as youth governor to all the high school students in the state is the ability to listen. He thinks one fault a lot of Americans and people around the world have is their inability to listen to the views of others. For instance, the racial injustices that transpire across America are something he thinks people have to understand to fix.
“I think for people in power to deny it is unfair and wrong because it happens in our lives every single day,” he said. “I think people don’t realize the impact that it has, even in communities such as Greenwood.”
Ishan thinks his job as youth governor and president at his high school is to teach his peers how to take things in totality.
“We have to look at issues as a whole and we have to be acceptable to change,” he said. “There are things that need to be taught, and if we can teach hate then we can also teach love.”
Ishan attributes the lessons he has learned and all his accomplishments to the YMCA and the various people that have taught him throughout the years. He said the YMCA has been one of the driving factors in his life.
“I’ve been involved with the Y from such a young age as a part of the Greenwood Gators swim team,” he said. “The emphasis on inclusion, togetherness, acceptance, helping one another, understanding one another and being the voice of the voiceless. Those are the things the Y and my school have instilled in me.”
Ishan wants to major in political science and his number one choice for college is Georgetown in Washington, D.C.
“I’ve had amazing and wonderful teachers that have taught me how to be a better leader, look introspectively at myself and just to keep carrying on,” he said. “You go day by day and help as many people as you can, and if it doesn’t work out, you learn from it and keep going.”