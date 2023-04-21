Keeping Greenwood beautiful is everyone’s responsibility, and young people are taking their part seriously.
The Greenwood Mayor’s Youth Council inaugural class will be spending Saturday morning tidying up Greenwood’s streets and keeping their communities litter-free.
Formed in response to conversations by local officials on how to stop violence after a series of shootings last summer, the youth council has met with and learned from community leaders. They’ve led conversations about what they think young people in Greenwood need to be equipped with for success.
As a final project for their class, Mayor Brandon Smith encouraged the group to get involved in the citywide litter cleanup this weekend. The students took charge of spreading the word, encouraging family members, friends and peers to join in tidying up the town.
“To be part of this experience is really something that I never expected,” Desiree Morales said. “I never saw myself picking up litter all around Greenwood, but knowing I’m going to be part of something important and setting an example for future Mayor’s Youth Councils is a big honor.”
In future years, Smith said he hopes to structure the council in a way where they can take more ownership and initiative in planning a public service project. Still, he was thrilled to see the students so engaged with cleaning their community.
“I’ve turned over much of the responsibility to them in terms of community outreach, organizing and getting volunteers throughout the city,” he said. “What I would like to see is this as an initiative led by our youth. I want to see the youth lead the charge and go out inspiring other young people to participate.”
The students will be spending Saturday morning cleaning up, then that evening is Greenwood High School’s prom. Morales said she’ll be attending, and that after working hard the students will get to enjoy prom almost as a reward.
Other litter events throughout the weekend aim at cleaning Greenwood’s streets. Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator Amber Nappier is offering free trees in honor of Arbor Day for anyone who can show proof of a litter pick up between April 1-23. For information, call Nappier at 864-942-8705, or email her at anappier@greenwoodsc.gov.
Upstate Team Up to Clean Up and Keep Greenwood County Beautiful are joining Nappier’s efforts this weekend, too. For information on how to sign up to clean litter, visit bit.ly/3LegbHW. City officials are also leading a litter clean up today and Saturday, meeting at 8 a.m. either day at the Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. About 50 city employees signed up, Smith said.