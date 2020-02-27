Performing in front of an audience at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall or at the Apollo Theater in New York is monumental for professional musicians.
Willie Forrest Jr., basileus for the Epsilon Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., knows musicians who have performed in these prestigious venues — the majority of whom are products of the fraternity’s annual Talent Hunt Program.
The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Sixth District — North and South Carolina — have financially assisted, encouraged and given exposure to young musicians in the Carolinas dating back to when they hosted their first District Talent Hunt Program on April 19, 1946 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The program awards young musicians, who may not have been afforded equal opportunities, recognition and an opportunity to receive college scholarships and cash.
Forrest appreciates how the program exposes students to different genres of music they may be unfamiliar with, and how it offers music adjudication.
Three young pianists earned awards Friday, Feb. 21 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church of Greenwood — two award recipients attend schools in Greenwood County. Palmetto Christian Academy senior Elijah Clarke placed third, and Emerald High School freshman Raja Villareal placed second. Governor’s School High School junior Kaylin Smith finished in first place.
Because Villareal placed in second, he will have the opportunity to compete against 30 contestants from North and South Carolina in Charleston on March 21 to possibly qualify to be one of the 10 winners from the Carolinas. The top 10 will then compete in Columbia on April 24 at the 75th Annual Meeting for the chance to win money — first place receives $2,000, second place receives $1,500 and third place receives $1,000. The top three will represent the Sixth District, North and South Carolina, on July 18 in Tampa, Florida at the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Conclave. The winner of the Conclave will be awarded $1,000.
Epsilon Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. decided to host the Talent Hunt in churches because they have a baby grand piano, vocals, percussion, and other instruments already in place.
“We wanted to move it (Talent Hunt) around to another church and we decided on Mt. Moriah Baptist Church of Greenwood,” Forrest said.
Forrest recalls the young musicians meeting one another at the church and having fun, he also noted how they “might be meeting the next professional student.”
“These youths have a chance,” Forrest said.