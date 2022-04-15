There are going to be some new bracelets and earrings and false eyelashes on display at Brewer Middle School in the near future.

Thursday marked the showcase day for Brewer students who participated in the TREP$, an entrepreneurship education program sponsored by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

Students in the program attended workshops to learn about what it takes to own a business and designed their own business, designing products, researching and marketing.

Thursday was the opening of the marketplace, and students sold handmade jewelry, candles, artwork and more.

Teacher Jenna Ellerbe said students had four options for their products: invent, inspire, improve or imitate.

“I think they get a better understanding of how the business world works, that it’s not just, you know, there’s more involved than just you selling something,” Ellerbe said.

Students will keep the profit made from selling to their classmates and the community. Some students, though, did loan agreements and will have to satisfy those loans.

Diamond Parks, who sold bracelets and necklaces, said she brought handmade bracelets to school and was told about the TREP$ program, where she learned how to manage money.

Ry’Onna Talbert, who made bracelets and hand-jeweled phone cases, said she learned that it takes patience to own a business and that “you’ve got to know what you’re doing.”

Barbara Ann Heegan, president and CEO of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said she also did this program at her previous Chamber of Commerce in Upstate New York.

“From fourth grade to eighth grade, their creativity, their entrepreneurial spirit is developing,” Heegan said.

The students learned how to be financially responsible and were visited by representatives of local financial institutions to learn about what it takes to start a business.

“They did everything from developing a business plan to creating a big idea to determining how to make it profitable,” Heegan said.

“So it’s a lifelong skill that will be with them whether they continue to be entrepreneurs or whether they just want to be smart citizens understanding the importance of financial health,” she said.

