Yarn was a new medium for Maddie Jones.
When she joined Greenwood County School District 50’s Arts, Communication and Theater Magnate School in fifth grade, she learned an appreciation for exploring the arts. She had painted and made drawings before, but “Peace of the Mountains” was her first piece made with yarn.
Jones wove a landscape of rocky mountaintops beneath a pale sky. It was one of the more than 60 artworks displayed Thursday at The Arts Center of Greenwood, in the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Youth Art Show.
“This was actually my first time working with yarn, but I really liked it and I want to work more with it,” Jones said.
The annual juried art show was put on pause in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the art contest was held digitally. On Thursday, however, dozens of young artists from area schools came out to the Arts Center for the reception and awards ceremony. They had the chance to see their art hanging in an exhibition.
“It fans the artistic flame, and that’s really what we want to do, especially with young artists,” said Jennifer Smith, gallery and marketing director. “It’s an important component of the Festival because there’s no other opportunity for young artists.”
The junior art show started in 2015, with an endowment from Virginia Self through the Self Family Foundation. The exhibit displayed 126 pieces, with dozens of young artists’ talents on display. The show featured a competition, with prizes given away in three categories: elementary, middle and high school artists.
“I think it’s amazing. My mom was a very talented artist herself,” said Cade Jackson, Virginia Self’s daughter and Self Family Foundation board chairwoman.
Elena Alewine, a third grade home-schooled student, won first place in the elementary school category for her painting “Endangered,” depicting a sloth. Along with the painting, Alewine cut pieces of paper to add texture to the sloth’s fur.
“I love providing that type of opportunity for that age group,” Art Center Executive Director Sylvia Martin said. “I think kids who are involved in sports and other extracurricular activities get their chance to be in the spotlight and show off their talents.”
The event can serve as inspiration, too. Smith said some of the outreach teachers the Arts Center hires for summer programs submitted work to the juried arts shows years ago. Smith’s intern, Stevii Randall, entered works in the show and came back now while studying art history at Warren Wilson College.
“Seeing my art in a gallery setting was motivation to keep making and entering things,” Randall said. “I hope a lot of them continue to make things.”