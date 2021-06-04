Emerald High School’s newest graduates walked across the field at Frank Hill Stadium on Friday, received their diplomas and are now headed toward college or the workforce.
Friday morning’s celebration marked the end of K-12 education for 157 Vikings.
Valedictorian Jasmine Nicole Creswell spoke during her speech about the “firsts” the seniors experienced during their time at the school: first day of high school first football game, first time driving a car and first prom.
“All of these memories have shaped the person we are today,” Creswell said.
“We are not the same people that timidly walked into school on the first day freshman year. We have grown up and now it is time to step out into the world.”
Principal Jamie Blount recognized a slate of academic accomplishments, honor society membership, community service and student leaders. She also announced that the scholarships and grants reported for the class of 2021 totals more than $2.2 million.
Salutatorian Stokes Lanier Cromer gave a tribute to the class, and recounted some of the events that took place over the past four years — beginning with the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse during freshman year.
From there, Cromer said, it was smooth sailing until March 2020, their junior year, “when we were sent home for two weeks until everything cooled down.”
“Those two weeks turned into five months and we had the longest summer break ever. We witnessed the second-lowest gas prices since the recession in 2008 and witnessed a shortage of an unexpected item,” he said, referencing the 2020 run on toilet paper that left empty shelves in grocery stores.
“I bet in 60 years when our grandchildren go through our stuff, instead of finding money under our mattresses, they’ll probably find toilet paper,” he said.
Despite wearing masks and sitting behind Plexiglass, “we had wonderful teachers, guidance counselors and an outstanding principal to get us where we are today,” Cromer said.
Those 157 graduates walked into the stadium Friday morning as students and walked out as graduates.
“On behalf of the faculty and staff, I want to say that it has truly been an honor and a privilege to have served you,” Blount told the seniors.
“We wish you nothing but the best, you will always be Vikings, and you should always feel at home at EHS.”