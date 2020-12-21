ABBEVILLE — Yoder’s Dutch Kitchen has been feeding families in Abbeville for 50 years and made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce.
The restaurant has been run by family since its inception. Juanita Yoder, the youngest of six, has been working at the family establishment since she was 12, working along with her siblings. She started there rolling silverware but between cooking and managing the restaurant, she has done it all.
“I enjoy cooking,” Yoder said. “It’s in my blood, part of my life and I treasure being a part of this legacy.”
Yoder likens the restaurant to a lighthouse — a light in the Abbeville community. She started cooking at Yoder’s when she was 15.
She added that she wouldn’t be able to continue if it weren’t for the community — the Whites regular customers from Augusta, recently gave her a check worth $5,000.
“Customers are my bright spot,” Yoder said. “It’s rewarding when they leave nice notes in our guestbook.”
Yoder said that while her parents worked hard, she credits her faith with keeping her and the restaurant going. While the restaurant isn’t immune to the devastating effect that COVID-19 had on businesses, she said that her customers tipped extra.
“People helping is encouraging,” Yoder said. “No matter what happens at least we were able to make it 50 years.”