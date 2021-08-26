ABBEVILLE — A switch to year-round school doesn’t seem to be on the horizon for Abbeville County schools.
The district’s board of trustees on Tuesday evening received an update regarding year-round school, which has been adopted by districts in neighboring Greenwood and McCormick counties.
Abbeville Superintendent Mason Gary does not recommend the switch, citing research.
“What I have found is that there is academic success when the intersession … has a heavy dose of remediation and/or acceleration,” Gary said.
Intersessions are additional two-week breaks after each nine-week period on the year-round calendar.
If it’s just a break without academic recovery, Gary said, there is not much academic achievement. “Pretty much mirrors what you see in a regular school calendar,” he said.
Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 all began this year on a year-round calendar, also called a modified calendar.
Districts 50 and 51 are planning to use the intersession days for remediation. District 52 is not.
Superintendents of those districts have cited the benefits as providing academic recovery, as well as a mental health booster.
School board chairman Brad Evans said Tuesday evening the district had lost staff to surrounding counties and chose to survey teachers on the pros and cons.
“So this administration is not recommending moving forward with a year-round calendar,” Gary said.
“Want everybody to hear that loud and clear. This was a topic brought up, this is the information I have found, with my recommendation that we put this to sleep for the moment until the board ever directs me to look at it otherwise.”