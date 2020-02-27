With a smile that could light up the halls, 7-year-old Paisley Cogsdill was beloved around Clinton Elementary School.
“Paisley was probably one of the kindest, if not the kindest child, in our building,” said Assistant Principal Janice Farmer. “She just loved to be friendly and talk with everyone.”
The energetic 2nd-grader was smart, surrounded by friends at school and constantly involved, whether at her church or through dance and gymnastics programs, Farmer said. But on Feb. 21, Paisley died unexpectedly during routine surgery.
Paisley was going to have her tonsils removed at Self Regional Medical Center, but as she went into surgery her heart stopped, news outlets reported. Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said the results of an autopsy are still pending, so the cause and manner of Paisley’s death aren’t yet known.
“All of us in the Self Regional Healthcare organization are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill,” said Mark Hyatt, hospital spokesman. “Our hearts are heavy as we think of the pain this family must be going through, and our prayers are with them as they live through this grief. We understand that at this time a cause of death has not yet been determined.”
School staff partnered with district counselors to provide students, teachers and staff a sympathetic ear if they need it. The school’s guidance counselor is still available to help those who need help processing the loss.
Besides her schooling, Paisley also played T-ball and softball. enjoyed making and giving away arts and crafts as gifts and stayed active in church events at First Pentecostal Holiness Church, according to her obituary.
A GoFundMe campaign that started Saturday has since raised more than $39,000 to help Paisley’s family with the funeral expenses.
“No one expects to lose a child at anytime,” the campaign’s description said. “During the wake of this awful time in their lives, I’m humbly asking for help in raising money for Paisley’s funeral expenses and for her parents to take as much time off of work as they need.”
With more than 950 donors pledged to meet the goal of $40,000, the campaign came close to its goal within four days.
Anyone interested in donating can visit the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/hyaz3a-funeral-expenses.