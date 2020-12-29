Few would question that 2020 has been a difficult year, far different than many have experienced.
And as the novel coronavirus pandemic raged on, changes were also happening among government staff and elected officials in Greenwood County.
“I don’t necessarily think change is bad,” Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown said. “You always hate to see people leave, especially people who are doing a good job.”
When 2021 rings in Friday, there will be a number of new faces in Greenwood County.
“Oftentimes, somebody comes in and they have a different perspective and they have different ideas,” Brown said. “They think differently.”
Last week, Greenwood County Council approved the hiring of Carson Penney as the county’s top legal adviser after current county attorney, Elizabeth Taylor, announced her resignation in November. Penney and Taylor will work together in January to ensure a smooth transfer, with Penney officially becoming county attorney Jan. 29.
Penney most recently served as an assistant solicitor in the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
“I’ve been pleased with the people who have come aboard at the county and seem to be filling these vacancies,” Brown said.
The county is also reviewing applications for a county assessor after Joseph Richey, who served as the assessor for more than two years, resigned. Lynn Hammett, the county’s commercial appraiser, is serving as interim assessor.
Early in 2020, Greenwood County Public Works Director Donna Sightler announced her retirement and in August, Greenwood County Engineer Robert Russian was hired as to take her role. Russian served as county engineer for two years.
Rett Templeton has served as interim county engineer since Russian took over public works.
In May, Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell promoted Derek Oliver to director of emergency services after he had served for several months as interim director.
Council elevated Assistant County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn in December after Cathy Miller retired from the post. Dorn had served in her assistant role for only a few months while Miller prepared her to become the county’s chief financial officer.
Dorn previously served as the financial director for the City of Greenwood for more than two decades. She also served as clerk to council, the city’s FOIA officer and functioned, if needed, as the city’s second-in-command in the absence of Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie.
Dorn left a number of roles to fill when she was hired by the county. Because of this and other vacancies, Wilkie announced in November that the city would undergo a cost-saving restructuring plan to reassign roles and fill vacancies.
Ryan Thomas, who previously served as assistant to the city manager, was promoted to assistant city manager. Tiffany Albert, the city’s executive assistant, was appointed by city council to be its clerk.
Shameka Brown, who served as the municipal court administrator, will handle FOIA requests and be the city’s benefits coordinator after Lynn Walker retired after working for the city for more than four decades.
Halley Pulley, the city’s ministerial recorder, was appointed by council to become the municipal court administrator.
Assistant Fire Chief Robby Stevenson will retire at the end of 2020 and Tanner Hall, who served as fire marshal, will become the new assistant chief of operations for the fire department. Travis Lathren, who served as assistant fire marshal, will be the new fire marshal.
The restructuring plan includes moving the two court clerks to the finance department where they will cross train to handle finance department requests while the finance clerk will cross train to handle court documents. All city court business will be handled at the front windows of the finance department.
Other city departments will experience changes. With the new economic development consortium, Greenwood Together, Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson will be taking on new roles involving the recruitment and retention of small businesses in the city. The city will also hire an event and market coordinator to work with Hudson after Stephanie Turner resigned as market manager to become horticulture agent for Greenwood’s Clemson Extension office.
Kelly McWhorter, with Discover Greenwood, will have to replace two in her office as she also takes on a new and expanded role within Greenwood Together. With the departure of sales director Lindsay Burns and visitor services coordinator Ashlyn Lynch, both positions will have to be replaced.
Under Wilkie’s restructuring plan, the visitor services coordinator position will be transformed into a marketing coordinator position.
The search for Dorn’s replacement as finance director will continue into 2021 while the application deadline for police chief ended on Christmas Day. Gerald Brooks retired as police chief this summer after a 28-year law enforcement career.
The city is also searching for a public works director to replace Billy Allen, who left the city earlier this year.
Brown, a former city manager, said vacancies will occur from time to time. He said when he was named city manager in September 1985, he had the police chief and fire chief retire at the same time.
“Being a new city manager, I certainly had to deal with that and act quickly,” Brown said. “I was fortunate to seek out some good people.”
The newest of faces among elected officials, Patricia Partlow, will be sworn in at the next meeting of Greenwood City Council on Jan. 25. Partlow defeated Marcial Little in a special election last week, which decided who would represent Ward 2 after the death of Linda Edwards, who represented the ward for more than two decades.
Greenwood County Council will remain the same after Brown, Councilman Robbie Templeton and Councilman Theo Lane were reelected without opposition. Vice Chairman Chuck Moates staved off a challenge by petition candidate Kay Self to remain on council as well.
Among the largest changes in the area was that of state senator. Greenwood attorney Billy Garrett defeated incumbent state Sen. Floyd Nicholson by a margin of 56% to 44%. Nicholson had represented District 10 since 2008.
Saluda County saw changes when county voters elected a new chairman of county council after that election was delayed twice. Jerry Strawbridge was elected chairman, defeating Darren Horne in the general election.