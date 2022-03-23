WSPA's 'Carolina Eats' to feature Abbeville woman's recipe By ROBERT JORDAN rjordan@indexjournal.com Mar 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kim London (far left) of Abbeville poses with other finalists and host Jamarcus Gaston in WSPA's "Carolina Eats" pasta dish contest. submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ABBEVILLE — Good taste travels well. That’s what Kim London learned when she won a cooking contest sponsored by WSPA-TV.The Spartanburg-based station sponsors a segment called “Carolina Eats.” It’s a program London said she watches every day.It recently focused on pasta recipes and London had one. She sent in a recipe featuring chicken, mushrooms, spinach and onions in a cream sauce over cheese ravioli.“It’s not a diet dish, that’s for sure,” London said. She came up with the recipe using all the things her family likes. “It was sounded good and it was.”She took a picture of the dish and sent it in. Nearly three weeks later, London learned she was one of four finalists.“We all made our dishes on the show.” They drew names and London won a $1,000 LG range and a $250 gift card for Ingles. “It’s amazing in itself because I never win anything.”“It was fun meeting everyone at the station,” London said.The recipe is featured on the WSPA website. London said the episodes will air at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kim London Recipe Gastronomy Food Station Carolina Eats Spartanburg Chicken Ravioli Lakelands Connector Service to America defines career of Lander alumna Mar 17, 2022 Lander celebrates 150 years Mar 16, 2022 Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Volunteer Training Mar 16, 2022 Lander celebrates 150th anniversary Mar 16, 2022 Latest News +8 Live updates: France sends rescue cars, supplies to Ukraine +32 Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1 +5 Global shares rise after Wall Street rally led by tech stock +19 Search at China crash site suspended amid rain +19 Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy Most Popular Articles ArticlesDistrict 50 announces changes in administrationNeighbors speak out against planned townhomes on MontagueResidents, Abbeville official face power struggleGreenwood teen faces attempted murder charge3 Lakelands coaches take new jobs in District 50GPA celebrates women's arts, cultural contributionsSoon to be banned, Bradford pears begin bloomingPHOTOS: Blessing of the BikesHearing-impaired form friendship, navigating use of cochlear implantsGreenwood Girl Scout troop heading to London and Paris 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting SC gov hopeful Cunningham proposes 10% teacher pay bump Brother: Man shot by deputy struggled with mental illness SC Senate seeks regular money to put more sand on beaches CNN News Huge tornado sweeps across New Orleans area Lindsey Graham grills Ketanji Brown Jackson over defending Guantanamo detainees RAW: LA: "THERE IT IS!" TORNADO SPOTTED LIVE ON AIR Meet Maserati's new SUV Grecale