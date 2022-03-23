carolina eats
Kim London (far left) of Abbeville poses with other finalists and host Jamarcus Gaston in WSPA's "Carolina Eats" pasta dish contest.

ABBEVILLE — Good taste travels well. That’s what Kim London learned when she won a cooking contest sponsored by WSPA-TV.

The Spartanburg-based station sponsors a segment called “Carolina Eats.” It’s a program London said she watches every day.

It recently focused on pasta recipes and London had one. She sent in a recipe featuring chicken, mushrooms, spinach and onions in a cream sauce over cheese ravioli.

“It’s not a diet dish, that’s for sure,” London said. She came up with the recipe using all the things her family likes. “It was sounded good and it was.”

She took a picture of the dish and sent it in. Nearly three weeks later, London learned she was one of four finalists.

“We all made our dishes on the show.” They drew names and London won a $1,000 LG range and a $250 gift card for Ingles. “It’s amazing in itself because I never win anything.”

“It was fun meeting everyone at the station,” London said.

The recipe is featured on the WSPA website. London said the episodes will air at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

