In early January, Highway Patrol investigated a wreck near Cokesbury Road. No fatalities were reported in this wreck. Over the course of 10 years, this stretch of road has had four fatalities and 90 wrecks involving injuries.
In data compiled by the state Highway Patrol, these wrecks primarily occurred in the early morning hours or later in the evenings.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said roads can be more dangerous once drivers leave the interstate, with hazards ranging from tractors and four-wheelers to wildlife.
“This road doesn’t have a big shoulder on the side of the road, so people do have to move over,” Bolt said.
Bolt said the goal is to have no fatalities, and troopers patrol the area often. He said 6 a.m. is peak time for motorists heading to work, and the night is when impaired drivers are more prominent. From the same SCHP data, there have been four fatalities and 90 wrecks that have resulted in injuries in the past 10 years.
The state Department of Transportation reported that a daily average of 9,600 people traveled on this stretch of road in 2022.
“From a driver’s standpoint, drivers need to slow down, pay attention and limit distractions. Driving is the most dangerous thing you do every single day, and we tend to be complacent as drivers until something bad doesn’t happen. Treat everything like you don’t know what’s over the hill or curb,” Bolt said.
Ginny Jones, SCDOT director of strategic communications, said she is not aware of any safety measures being taken on this road. She encouraged those with concerns about its safety to contact SCDOT and it will look into sending someone out to determine whether a traffic study or other research is needed.
