In early January, Highway Patrol investigated a wreck near Cokesbury Road. No fatalities were reported in this wreck. Over the course of 10 years, this stretch of road has had four fatalities and 90 wrecks involving injuries.

During the span of 10 years, there have been four fatal wrecks in Greenwood County on Cokesbury Road/S.C. Highway 254 between Northside Drive and U.S. Highway 25.

In data compiled by the state Highway Patrol, these wrecks primarily occurred in the early morning hours or later in the evenings.

