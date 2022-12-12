A 1,200-mile road trip to deliver 1,300 wreaths left Keith Garrison feeling humbled and grateful.
As a first-time driver for Wreaths Across America, Garrison was behind the wheel of a Peterbilt truck that hauled the wreaths from the WAA headquarters in Harrington, Maine. Each year, WAA spearheads a nationwide campaign to lay live wreaths on the graves of America’s veterans, to honor them during the holiday.s
Garrison, who served in the military, recently memorialized a friend who also served. He arrived in Greenwood Friday morning, delivering his truck full of wreaths to NewSpring Church, which agreed to store them for the Mt. Ariel chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“I’ve been driving for 23 years and I’ve never been so honored as when I started doing this,” Garrison said.
Members of the DAR and other supporters lined the sidewalk Friday morning outside of NewSpring, waving flags as the wreaths came in. Helen Nazzaro, past regent of the Mt. Ariel chapter and a key organizer for the local WAA efforts, said last year’s success took them by surprise.
In 2021, WAA sold about 1,400 wreaths to place at seven cemeteries throughout the community. This year, 1,300 wreaths are going to a dozen cemeteries, with more people getting involved.
“It means so much to know our community supports this important effort to honor our veterans,” said Karen Petit. “It is truly becoming a community effort, it’s a great day to be in Greenwood.”
Betty Henderson, vice regent of the Mt. Ariel Chapter, was handing out flags to people before the truck arrived.
“It has grown tremendously, and we have wonderful support from local businesses and industries,” she said. “Our dream is to be able to, through donations and purchases from Wreaths Across America, have a flag and wreath placed at every veteran’s grave.”
On Saturday, the wreaths will go out to their designated cemeteries. More than 70 truckloads of wreaths are heading to Arlington National Cemetery. In Greenwood, the ceremony will be at noon Saturday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, 3007 U.S. Highway 25.
