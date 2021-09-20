A live, Balsam wreath, adorned with a bright red bow, placed on the gravestone of a local veteran — a local women’s group dedicated to honoring America’s servicemen and women wants to place at least 840 of them.
For the first time, four cemeteries in Greenwood County are joining in the nationwide Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit that each year on Dec. 18 lays wreaths on veterans’ grave markers to honor their sacrifices.
The Mount Ariel Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution pushed to bring the wreaths to Greenwood. Members are working with Oakbrook Memorial Park, Edgewood, Evening Star and Elmwood cemeteries, looking to place about 840 wreaths in total.
“This is a massive project,” said Karen Petit, local DAR member. “We’re hoping it will grow from these four cemeteries, and that other organizations will join in to this in the future.”
Helen Nazzaro, regent of the DAR Mount Ariel Chapter, serves as coordinator for the local efforts for the wreaths. People can sponsor putting a wreath on a loved one’s gravestone for $15, and some of the funds go toward raising money for future veteran-honoring projects by the DAR.
For information or to sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/SC0214P, or call 864-992-3461.
“My goal, and the goal of the committee, is to unify our community in these turbulent times by coming together for a common cause. Grief and loss span every aspect of society,” Nazzaro said in a news release. “Honoring veteran loved ones who have died is a central truth that can unite us while allowing us to honor our shared history of defending our country. Achieving this goal is one of the reasons we reached out to multiple cemeteries our first year.”
The wreaths will be placed at the gravestones after a ceremony noon on Dec. 18 at Oakbrook Cemetery. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
This effort to honor veterans comes at an emotional time, Petit said, set among the backdrop of the 20th year since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and the recalling of troops from Afghanistan. She said before the wreaths ceremony, Wreaths Across America will also be bringing its Mobile Education Exhibit — a mobile military museum with a patriotic theme.
The MEE will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 18, at the Greenwood County Veterans Center. That morning alongside the exhibit’s opening, the veterans enter will host a “Welcome Home” event for Vietnam War veterans, with DAR members aiming to send invitations to veterans. Anyone who wants to request that a Vietnam veteran they know attend is asked to email darhnregent@gmail.com
These programs line up with the DAR’s mission. Petit said the group has been around for more than 125 years nationally, intended for people who have ancestors that served in the American Revolution. They perform service projects and look for ways to honor America’s veterans.
“Our focus is on historic preservation, conservation and supporting our military,” Petit said. “Having had a long history of family involved in American wars, hearing my father’s stories and knowing my family goes back to the early days of our Republic, this means honoring the many generations of women and men whose dedication and sacrifice have made our country the great place that it is today.”
Petit cited an often-said refrain: Veterans die twice — once when their life ends and again when they’re forgotten.
“In placing the wreaths, we’ll speak their names, so they are not forgotten,” she said.
For information on local Wreaths Across America organizing, visit the Facebook page started by organizers at bit.ly/3mKMSRx