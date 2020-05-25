While most Memorial Day events were canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people found small ways to commemorate the holiday.
On a cloudy Monday morning, a few veterans and others gathered to remember the heroes who died for the freedoms enjoyed by every American.
As the rain held off for most of the day, veterans with American Legion Post 20 had a wreath-laying ceremony at the Greenwood County Veterans Memorial. Post 20 Chaplain Dan Grubbs led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer and a short presentation.
Post 20 Commander Al White accompanied Grubbs, who works at the Index-Journal, in presenting the wreath at the Veterans Memorial.
Another presentation took place in Uptown Greenwood at the War Memorial, where another wreath was placed to honor veterans who died.
While full-sized American flags are noticeably absent in Uptown Greenwood because of theft, small versions of the flag line the green-space median. Nearby at Tranquil United Methodist Church, American flags line the driveway that leads to the church.
With the sun shining through the clouds in the afternoon, Louise Robinson gathered with others at the Veterans Center Memorial for the playing of taps. This was a part of nationwide effort to play the song everywhere across the country at 3 p.m.
“I saw a call for trumpeters,” Robinson said. More than 3,000 people shared that they would play taps at 3 p.m. Robinson was happy to take part in the ceremony.
“It’s a way to show music can create unity,” Robinson said. “All of our blood flows red.”
After the playing of taps, Grubbs read the history of the song to those gathered at the memorial. Robinson’s playing of taps was recorded and sent to CBS for possible use in a segment to commemorate the playing of taps on Memorial Day for the CBS Evening News.