More than 30 people participated Sunday in a sweetgrass basket-making workshop at the Arts Center of Greenwood that was led by four expert craftspeople in the Gullah Geechee tradition.
This is one of a full schedule of events the Arts Center put together highlighting Gullah Geechee culture in recent weeks.
All exhibits and events are supported by South Carolina Humanities, a nonprofit organization, inspiring, engaging and enriching South Carolinians with programs on literature, history, culture and heritage.
Additional local sponsors include the Self Family Foundation, Greenwood Women Care and the Greenwood County Community Foundation.
Visiting artisans Vera Manigault, Shawn Pinckney, Andrea “Annie” Cayetano-Jefferson and daughter Chelsea Cayetano, all from the South Carolina Lowcountry, led the workshop.
“If I can teach one person, who can then teach other people, we can keep it going,” said Annie, a sixth-generation sweetgrass basket artist. “The appreciation for our culture is why I do it, but I won’t be able to do it forever.”
The hours of sitting bent over coils in one’s lap can take a toll on the neck and spine, Annie said.
Chelsea, 20, is helping to continue the tradition, along with Shawn, who is related to Vera.
Vera said this prized artform has African roots, with the coiled baskets being used for winnowing rice or husking peas. Larger baskets were used to balance heavy loads.
“It gives people a little understanding about growing up Gullah,” said Chelsea, who is from Seven Mile. “I started learning how to do this when I was 6 or 7.”
Shawn started learning to make sweetgrass baskets at age 3.
“I’ve probably made thousands at this point and I’m about to be 26 years old,” Shawn said. “A lot of it is trial and error.”
Development along the coast is making it more difficult to gather and harvest sweetgrass, Annie said.
“I’ve traveled as far as Wilmington, North Carolina, for the softer kind of sweetgrass that grows in more shaded areas, but I’ve also found it in some of the same places my grandmother did,” she said. “I remember gathering it from Kiawah (Island) when I was younger ... You drive and you look. While you can gather bulrush and pine needles all year long, you have to harvest sweetgrass in the warmer months.”
Workshop attendees sat in chairs in a large semi-circle, learning to coil small bundles of pine straw and sweetgrass, each bundle about a finger’s width. Using metal tools and their fingers, students practiced sewing palm fronds around the bundles.
Each student’s basket started with a small, coiled circle. Sides began to emerge as more coils were added and angles were adjusted.
“This might be my new Sunday pastime, sitting on the front porch weaving some grass,” said Ninety Six’s Dawn Rhodes, who came to the workshop with her mother, Diane Summer.
Teachers showed their students how small handles can be added to the baskets.
“The materials kind of have a mind of their own,” workshop participant Janet Ledbuhr said. “Tension is key.”
Sue McFarland and Pat Wicker, who are with the Greenwood-based Delores von Rosen Basket Weavers Guild, said they now understand why sweetgrass baskets are said to be sewn rather than woven.
“This is more similar to sewing,” Sue said.
Jennifer A. Smith, Arts Center gallery and marketing director, took a three-hour class with Vera during a trip to the coast.
“Once you get the hang of the coils and the sewing motions, it’s really meditative,” she said. “There’s a rhythm to it.”
Tyisha Williams of Greenwood said she signed up for the workshop for numerous reasons.
“One was really to gain a closer connection to ancestors and this part of our state’s culture,” she said.
For Greenville’s Shameka Murphy, there’s now increased appreciation for hours of craftsmanship and skill that go into making sweetgrass baskets.
“You have to know the angles and how to sew the grass correctly, to get the sides to go up,” said Murph, noting she does know how to sew.