Nearly 80 years after his death in World War II, a Greenwood native is finally returning to the Upstate.
Army Staff Sgt. Grady Haskell Canup of Greenwood was lost after he died Nov. 14, 1944 while fighting during the Hürtgen Forest offensive, according to a news release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, he will be buried with full military honors in a family plot at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson. McDougald Funeral Home of Anderson is in charge of the arrangements.
He was reported killed in action when enemy artillery fire hit near his foxhole. Because of the fighting, his body could not be recovered.
His return is a thrill for his niece, Janet Hawkins of North Carolina. Unfortunately, few relatives are left. Hawkins said she has a sister and her family, a brother-in-law and a daughter. That’s the family. Canup had two brothers, who are both dead, along with their families.
No one really knows anything about Haskell, the name he preferred. He was named for his grandfather, she said.
There are no family stories of him. He never married. All their grandparents said was he was killed in the war. Hawkins said they received a letter from the Army “saying their son was killed.” Nobody came to their house.
“I’d always wonder where was he, why didn’t my grandparents get a body bag,” she said.
Army officials presented Hawkins with his dog tags in March. An Army official told Hawkins she would be presented an American flag used in the funeral and Canup’s medals. Hawkins said she will attend the funeral.
Although little is known of Haskell, Hawkins’ pride was evident even over the telephone. ”He was on the front line with his men,” she said.
He had fought for three years. A fellow soldier was wounded in the attack. Hawkins said she doesn’t know if he survived.
“All I knew was that he was my mother’s brother. When you get that paper from the Army, you live with that for the rest of your life,” she said. “Very seldom would her grandparents talk about it. I guess it was too painful.”
She recalled her grandfather writing a letter to Haskell about how his sister was going to have a little girl.
Apparently, only two photos of Haskell exist: a picture of him in his Army uniform and one of him with his brothers.
“He was a nice-looking young man, with dark hair, a pleasant expression. He had lot of his grandparents’ facial features in him,” she said. “You could tell he looked like he had peace in his heart. He was happy. He was serving his country.”
Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe, according to the DPAA. It conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950, but was unable to recover or identify Canup’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable in December 1951.
While studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area, a DPAA historian determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-5450 Neuville, originally discovered by a German forester and recovered by the AGRC in 1947, possibly belonged to Canup. The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.
Meanwhile, in 2019, Canup’s identification tag was found in the Hürtgen Forest in the general location of where DPAA historians thought he was lost and near where X-5450 was recovered.
Hawkins said a DNA swab was provided to DPAA to assist with identification.
To identify Canup’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA analysis.
Canup’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
“It had always bothered me all these years why nothing came back, but there’s always light at the end of the tunnel and there is always hope,” Hawkins said.
After eight decades, Hawkins admitted she would have wanted her mother to know where Haskell was buried. “She’s in heaven now, so she knows.”
On Sunday, everyone else will know.