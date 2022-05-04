It’s a typical Wednesday morning when a recently terminated employee decides to take out their frustrations on their former employer.
With gun in hand, they begin shooting, killing four and injuring six.
Do you know what to do? Is your workplace prepared for an active shooter?
“Something people miss all the time is the word ‘shooter.’ To be a shooter, I have to have a gun. Does that mean these attacks only happen with guns and no other weapons,” said Andy Sexton, founder of ProActive Response Group. “We’re not just talking about shooters here. We’re talking about any weapon anybody’s using to try to kill us. Do you care what they’re trying to kill you with?”
Sexton said the training they do at ProActive Response Group isn’t to train someone to confront a shooter face to face, but rather to know what to do should an active shooter enter your workplace.
“We give you options that lead to your survival and not you being a victim,” he said.
And, he said, these types of events are happening more frequently. In 2000, there was one recorded attack, but in 2020, the number jumped to 40. These numbers were studied to find out what caused the increase, finding that the average person experienced three to four big life stressors at the time of their attack – stressors such as the economy, politics, COVID and work.
Sexton said there are four types of people who commit these attacks: someone with no connection to a business or staff; targeting a business or staff (an activist group, for example); someone who targets coworkers, managers, supervisors, former and current employees; and someone who might be experiencing domestic violence outside of work.
“Pay attention to coworkers that develop personal grievances with other employees. There will be professional grievances in workplaces — people will disagree about the way jobs are done or the way things are handled,” Sexton said. “Pay attention to social media posts. I’m not asking you to monitor their posts. If you have employees who follow each other, which you do, they might see something on somebody’s account and bring it to your attention. Things to pay attention to: an inappropriate interest in weapons, the next thing we’ll see is they start posting about other acts of violence, an uncharacteristic drop in work performance and withdrawal from social circles is commonly seen before attacks.”
Sexton added that rarely will someone go to work and tell someone they’re being abused at home by a spouse or significant other, but said it could be important to know for the people you work around.
So what do you do? Try to evacuate (if possible) and know other avenues in your workplace you can use to escape, have a way to secure your work zone – make it hard for the shooter to find you, and improvise weapons in the workplace, items such as hornet spray or using a fire extinguisher.
“Law enforcement’s main objective is to eliminate the threat – whatever that means for you – and work on clearing the facility. Be a good witness. Tell them exactly what you saw and give simple directions for someone who has never been in your facility to follow. Follow their directions. They may have other information that you don’t have. And make sure your hands are visible at all times and that you don’t grab them,” Sexton said.
And when EMS or firefighters arrive, they might need your help, he said, which is why, just as with law enforcement, you need to take their directions and give them the help they need.
“They may ask you to perform a skill or task with them. Let them work and do their jobs and help with any evacuations. They don’t know all of your facilities,” he said.
Sexton also highlighted different preventable causes of death: bleeding control (direct pressure/pressure dressing), tourniquets, wound packing and chest injuries.
“I encourage everyone to have tourniquets on site and know how to use them,” he said, noting the tourniquet should not be tightened or loosen it, but it needs to be put on high, tight and fast.
When it comes to wound packing, he said to stay away from paper products as they will get wet and disintegrate. Items such as gauze, shirts, socks and tampons (tear them apart and pack into the wound) can be used.
“Chest injuries, collarbone to bellybutton, we have a chest seal. The sticky side goes on the skin and the vents let anything else escape. If you don’t have a chest seal, you can use duct tape, plastic wrap, etc. Tape it on three sides if possible to let air out and seal it back down,” Sexton said.
But what happens when it’s all over? While you’ll want to reunify with your coworkers, Sexton said during an active shooter event have a place to go to let supervisors know you’re accounted for.
Then there are factors such as when your facility will reopen and when people can return.
The key, Sexton said, is to recognize the early warning signs and respond to the situation to increase the chances of surviving – and have regular refresher training for all employees.