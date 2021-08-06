Collaborative problem solving is the focus of the Greenwood Together Workforce Task Force as it seeks to solve the challenges of developing a workforce for Greenwood County’s many industries.
One challenge is solving the immediate need of finding employees for industries that have vacancies without those industries poaching from one of the county’s other businesses.
“We are raising the cost of poker without winning any hands,” said Jim Medford, workforce task force chair.
Since April, Medford and Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce CEO Barbara Ann Heegan have met with leaders of the major industries in the county. They asked for each to commit to three items to help with workforce development.
Each committed to participating on the group’s CEO roundtable, a group of 30 industry leaders, designating a person to serve on one of the task force’s subcommittees and contributed $20,000 per year for the next three years to Greenwood Together’s efforts.
Heegan said the first CEO roundtable took place in April and chairs were named for each of seven subcommittees that make up Greenwood Together’s Workforce Development Task Force.
Keli Fewox, vice president for academic affairs at Piedmont Tech, chairs the manufacturing task force subcommittee while Teresa Goodman, executive director at Community Initiatives, leads the nonprofit task force. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, chairs the health care task force while Steve Riley, owner of Emerald Ink and Stitches, heads the small business and food service task force.
Greenwood County Councilmember Robbie Templeton will lead the county, city and state government task force subcommittee while Matt Wiggins, state Department of Commerce’s regional workforce advisor, will chair the education subcommittee.
Each subcommittee will have three meetings with each meeting having a specific focus. The first meeting is designed to address immediate needs — within three to six months — while subsequent meetings will focus on transformational ideas and holistic needs.
Greenwood Together has also hired a national firm, Creative Energy, to address common misconceptions about Greenwood’s crime rate and perceived poor education, Heegan said. Not helping the matter: the real estate search website Zillow displays metrics that show crime and education in a negative light.
Medford said Greenwood Together is combating those negatives by redirecting potential searches for Greenwood to a website that tells the full story about the area.
Medford said the focus will also be on selling Greenwood’s quality of life, cost of living and career opportunities.
The task force subcommittees have already been meeting. The group’s education subcommittee had its first meeting to look at immediate needs Thursday morning. Medford told the group that the nonprofit subcommittee met and he left excited.
“I got to tell you I walked out of that excited as I have been in a while,” Medford said.
The group — comprised of each of representatives from each school district, Lander University, Piedmont Tech, Greenwood Promise and the Upper Savannah Council of Governments – discussed ways that industries could recruit students for their open positions.
Much of the conversation revolved around what should be done at a job fair scheduled for late October hosted by the Upper Savannah Council of Governments and how to engage high school juniors and seniors ahead of the job fair to get them interested in potential career paths.
Medford said he is also working on a job fair specifically for Fujifilm employees who will be out of the job when the company completes the downsizing of its Greenwood operations.
Discussion was also had on how to connect high school students with Greenwood’s industries to show potential career paths.
Greenwood County School District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward said the group should keep in mind that millennials tend to engage better with one-on-one approaches versus big group settings.
The group plans to meet again in September to discuss transformation ideas. Greenwood Together will host its next stakeholder update at 2 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Greenwood County Library.