ABBEVILLE
Respect. It’s a word that might be bandied about too often.
For supporters of Trinity Episcopal Church, the word stands on nearly the same plane as faith. For crews working to restore the 158-year-old structure, it’s an acknowledgment of the work people put into the structure so long ago.
It’s also what they hope they will receive from people decades from now.
On Monday, crews From Midwest Construction Co. of Ohio and MoreSon Timber Frames of Mountain Rest in Oconee County were putting in the last mass of timbers that will frame the foundation of the church’s steeple.
Once installed, the collection of timbers will help stabilize the steeple and prevent it from twisting in high winds, said Mike Bedenbaugh, president and CEO of Preservation South Carolina.
The steeple was lowered onto its new foundation earlier in the year. Then scaffolding was slowly erected until the entire spire was covered. Crews then removed shingles.
A plan to recycle the shingles did not pan out, according to Bedenbaugh. Most of the shingles splintered when they were removed from the steeple, he said.
Work was expected to be done by Wednesday, said Steve Morrison with MoreSon. So far, the crews have worked on the project for about a year. Part of the work involved putting in steel framing for the steeple to rest on while work was done on the permanent foundation. That was when COVID-19 hit. Morrison recalled it was the first job his crew had to wear masks while on the job.
The boards being used in the steeple are two-by-12s nearly 10 feet long. Each mass consists of nine laminated boards. They are far stronger than the heart of pine boards used originally, Morrison said.
Getting up the boards to the steeple took effort. Access to the balcony is normally gained by walking up a narrow winding stairway with small angled steps that demand attention from the walker, along with a fair degree of aerobic capacity.
Two men were able to carry the mass of timbers into the church. They were placed on a platform and raised to the level of the balcony by a crew member using his arms to pedal to elevate the platform. The boards were pushed onto another platform built over the balcony railing and the pews so they wouldn’t be damaged. From there, a hole was drilled into the boards to snake through a rope connected to a pulley. Once everything was secured and men were in place, the boards were raised into the steeple and set into place.
Each mass of boards weighed in the neighborhood of 200 pounds. Morrison said it’s hard to perceive it, but if the crews have to lower the mass of boards by 1 inch, the rope has to be let out up to 1 foot.
Crew members joked that if the boards fall, “the last thing you’ll hear is us running.”
No boards fell, but crew members on the balcony occasionally had to contend with dust and debris showering down from the steeple.
“A little dust and debris is OK; 200-pound timbers, not so much,” Morrison said. He joked that “we don’t need anything falling with a journalist watching,” which prompted the reply: “I’ll get a good picture of your body.”
The biggest surprise of the job was how much the steeple weighed, Morrison said. Estimates ranged from 15,000 to 17,000 pounds. It turned out the steeple weighed 21,000 pounds.
With new construction techniques, crews can make good estimates of the weight of materials. With older materials, crews have no good idea how dense the building materials are.
In such cases, crews always drastically oversize the equipment needed, Morrison said. In the case of the steeple, the crane the company used was able to handle the 21,000-pound structure.
“It’s amazing,” Bedenbaugh said of the work. He donned a hard hat and spent the better part of a hour watching as crews raised the layers of boards, even climbing into the interior of the spire to watch as crews settled the timbers into the brick walls of the steeple.
“It would be something to go back through time to see how they did it,” he said. Morrison echoed that sentiment. He recalled hearing a story of a building project where it was arranged for the oxen to walk downhill when raising materials to the level where they were needed. It was done to make the job easier for the draft animals.
With all the modern techniques we have, it’s pretty amazing what they went through,” he said.
“It’ll be another 200 years before anybody will appreciate it. I want them to know that people 200 years ago cared enough to take the time to fix it so it will last another 200 years,” he said.
The next stage of work will consist of putting in shingles, installing a lightning protection system and putting in ridge caps for the ridges on the spire, Bedenbaugh said. The ridge caps will be covered in copper. The cross that was on the steeple is being rebuilt.
Work was expected to be finished the interior on Wednesday, Bedenbaugh said. Then, roof workers will continue the exterior work. He had no information on how long that will take, although he expressed hope that the steeple restoration could be finished by the summer.
Next year, work can shift focus to the stucco finish of the building, Bedenbaugh said.