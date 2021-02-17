Greenwood said goodbye to an old establishment known for good times and good food.

The Caravan Drive-In was demolished Tuesday morning. Crews used heavy machinery to bring the building down.

As previously reported, Dollar General is evaluating the site to determine whether to locate a store on Main Street between the O’Reilly Auto Parts and the Stop-A-Minit convenience store.

Greer-based Patton Development SC LLC bought the property in December. Patton builds Dollar General stores.

Patton has obtained permits for demolition — using Greenway Construction Group LLC — as well as obtaining permits for electrical, HVAC and plumbing for a new commercial construction, according to the Greenwood County website.

Dollar General operates 10 stores in Greenwood County.

Tags