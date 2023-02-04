“I just like to see kids do their best.”
Steve Martin, owner of Martin’s Car Wash and Detail, has worked with students in the Greenwood County School District 50’s work readiness program for eight or nine years.
On a recent Thursday morning, two Greenwood High School students worked alongside Martin and his staff cleaning vehicles top to bottom.
They were two of nine students who are part of the work readiness program, which gives students who aren’t on a high school diploma track a chance to gain work skills and experience.
“We want to create those work experiences where they can build that self-confidence about themselves, they can learn they can add value to the community, add value to their lives and see that they can be an asset to the community,” said Chris Pope, work readiness instructor for Greenwood and Emerald high schools.
Pope said the district has an outstanding partnership with Greenwood Vocational Rehabilitation, which provides job counseling and an hourly wage to the students in the program.
Students in the program have worked at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Martin’s Car Wash, Inn on the Square, the Hospice Store, Goodwill and others as part of the program.
Inri Norberto, a senior at Greenwood High, works at Martin’s Car Wash. He said he has worked there since the start of school and has learned a lot. He said he enjoys washing tires, and especially cleaning big trucks and boats.
Pope said students who work in the program not only gain on-the-job skills, such as how to detail a car, but also learn soft skills, such as the value of teamwork, focus and determination.
Robert Graham, one of the district’s job coaches, said he has seen shy students come out of their shells and begin to show initiative on the job. They also learn problem solving and get experience with having coworkers.
He said he even enjoys listening to students make small talk with the coworkers, showing confidence and teamwork.
The work and paycheck also serve to motivate students to come to school who might not otherwise want to.
“It’s a good program all in all and I love what I’ve seen it do for young people,” Graham said.
Pope said when people think of students with disabilities, they may think of a kid in a wheelchair, but there’s a broad spectrum. A student might not be able to do algebra, but they can gain other skills, such as learning how to clean cars better than anyone.
“It’s such a joy to see these guys and see their eyes light up when they really learn the job and we see how far they’ve come,” he said.
Debbie Holder, another job coach with the district, said the job coach’s task is to not only get the students to and from the job site safely, but they also help students understand a task or a skill, and reexplain it if they need to.
Her job, she said, is to encourage the students, make sure they’re on time and watch them grow. She said that’s her reward, seeing students grow in their skills and their confidence to “become better, happier students.”
Another job site students are working at now is for the City of Greenwood.
Michael Smith, grounds supervisor for the city, has worked with students in the program for around two years, and said students have done things like work in the warehouse, blow leaves, work in the greenhouse and weed flower beds.
“I think a lot of the students have done a good job of doing hands on thigs and it’s helped them learn a lot of staying on task and things of that nature,” Smith said.
He said he has seen students in the program learn problem-solving, timeliness, preparedness. Students must remember to bring their work vest every day, for example.
“I think it’s a great program that allows these kids to be able to get hands on knowledge and to kind of understand what it’s like to get a start into the workforce and get their feet in,” Smith said.
Camron Sullivan, a sophomore at Emerald, worked with Smith and other city staff on Tuesday to store the city’s string lights. He put the problem-solving skills he’s learned to the test when unspooling a string of lights.
Sullivan has worked other jobs as part of the program but said so far, working for the city has been the best.