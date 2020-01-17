After more than a year of Mathis Road being blocked, crews are at work and aiming to have the road clear by mid-March, according to officials.
A stretch of Mathis Road from beside Bruster’s to Cobb Road was closed through the summer of 2018 because of a failed pipe. That closure was extended as county officials realized a substantial upgrade was needed, including building a new culvert along Mathis Road.
On Friday, construction crews were out there excavating pavement, said County Engineer Rob Russian. They were tearing out sections of old road and the previous culvert, along with utility crews capping a water line, Russian said.
The contractor completing the work is on an aggressive completion schedule, Russian said, aiming to be done with the work on Mathis within 8 weeks. Until then, the roadway remains closed.