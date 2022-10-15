ABBEVILLE — Long-awaited work on waterlines is expected to begin this month.
The North Main Waterline Project could be finished in June, said City Manager Blake Stone at Wednesday’s meeting. Work will replace the current waterline from Court Square to Henry Street with new ductile iron pipe. It is one of the city’s oldest sections of waterlines.
The result will be increased water quality and pressure. Stone said American Rescue Plan funds and a grant from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority are funding the project.
Installation of lines will continue through March. Paving and restoration work is expected to last from March to June, with possible delays from availability of materials. Stone said company officials have said the work is not expected to interrupt events such as the Spring Festival. Work is being performed by Metra Industries of Little Falls, New Jersey. Dunn & Shirley of Abbeville will help coordinate the work.
In other business:
Larry Haqq introduced himself as the new director of the Abbeville Housing Authority. He said he has 30 years of experience in housing including working with nonprofits. Plans for the authority include resuming Housing and Urban Development inspections, which were put on hold because of the pandemic, and presenting a free health fair featuring screenings for blood pressure and free flu shots in late October.
Bertha Crawford expressed concern about a report of a cigar lounge that might locate near her Poplar Street residence. She read about it in a Facebook post. Crawford said she is a cancer survivor and spent 15 days in the hospital from COVID-19, so she has a breathing problem. She also expressed concerns about parking availability in the area, and pledged to return to the council if no action is taken.
Council passed second reading of an ordinance to rezone a parcel from R-10 to general commercial. The lot will be the site of a new Dollar General store across from Ingles on North Main Street. The site will have reinforced paving for the sewer line. At the September meeting, Stone said work is not expected to interrupt work on the North Main Street waterline project.
Council approved first reading of an ordinance regarding increased revenue. State sales tax revenue increased by $80,000; state accommodations tax revenue increased by $18,000; an account will be created to record the receipt of an $11,000 CDBG Demo Grant; an enterprise fund account was created to record the receipt of $188,766.50 from the sale of property at Lake Secession; hospitality fund items include $50,000 received from a T-Mobile Hometown Grant; and civic center improvements which will increase from $40,968 to $90,958 for the first phase of work.
Bill Boone, executive director of United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County presented a report on its work. UCMAC has paid $304,000 over 15 years to public utilities. Assistance during that period has reached $2 million. It includes food distributions, prescriptions, medical care and rent aid. Boone pledged to provide numbers on how many people have been helped.
Bids for repaving of Raymond and Johnson roads should be offered in either the November or December meetings, Stone said. The work is funded by local transportation committee funds. Work should be finished in the spring.
Firehouse Subs donated $16,167.70 for five sets of bunker gear for the Abbeville Fire Department. This is the second grant the city has received from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The council passed second reading of an ordinance clarifying language on animal control. It says the county and its agents have authority to take animals to the shelter.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.
