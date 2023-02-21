Visitors to Harbison Cemetery can get an eyeful. It will get bigger as a workday is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Work done by volunteers and crews means a person standing at one end of the cemetery can see clear to the other end, said Richard London, director of the Heritage Preservation Foundation.
“When you see the cleanup that has taken place, you’ll be floored,” he said Monday.
Work crews are often members of the Foundation. He encourages volunteers to visit the cemetery. People can bring their own equipment, or they can show up.
London said “you’ll find something to do. We’re looking forward to everyone coming out.”
People wishing to help can call London at 864-378-6596.
Along with the normal work, crews from Lowe’s will create a walkway from the existing sideway stretching to the historical marker, he said. Talks about the work have been going on for about three months. London said he asked about Lowe’s donating materials for the project and was told Lowe’s would arrange for creation of the walkway.
The date for the work was confirmed last week.
As London noted in a previous story, the cemetery looked like a jungle in the early days.
“We couldn’t walk here when we first started,” he said then. In February 2022, a milestone was reached as a historic marker was erected at the site.
Recent work uncovered unknown gravesites which stretched into one of the roads along the cemetery’s perimeter. London said no extra information has been uncovered about the graves.
