ABBEVILLE — John Calhoun is a man of few words.
It’s appropriate that during a reception recognizing his 33 years on the Abbeville County Council that most of the words came from a horde of friends, family and co-workers.
After the proclamation recognizing his years of service with the county was read during the meeting, attendees gave Calhoun a standing ovation. Calls for a speech elicited a smile and a slight nod from Calhoun as he returned to his seat.
“We got to be good friends. I trusted him and he trusted me,” Chairperson Billy Norris said.
When Norris was elected to the county council, he said he attended an Association of Counties meeting.
“I was lost down there in Hilton Head,” he said. “John took me under his wing and said ‘Come on Norris, I’ll show you around.’”
“He stuck with me and 33 years later, I can say he stuck with me a lot. He’s been a good man and I will sorely miss him,” Norris said. “One thing about John. He’s not two-faced; he’ll tell you how he feels. He’s a good friend.”
Co-workers, family and friends attended the reception that came after Monday’s council meeting, Calhoun’s final meeting as a council member. People shared stories and jokes pondering mysteries such as “Why are you quitting? You’re retired, so now you’ve got time to do the job” and “After 33 years of service, I don’t know if we’re ready to see you go.”
Claude Thomas, a former county council member, said Calhoun didn’t want any event to herald his leaving office. County Clerk Lynn Sopoloski wanted to do something as well and Thomas said Calhoun repeated himself: “I want to go quietly.”
So Thomas said he and other co-conspirators got together and decided, “We’re going to do it anyway.”
The event is a chance to say thanks to Calhoun for 33 years of servitude, Thomas said. “I say ‘servitude,’ because you are a servant to the people. John, we’re going to think about you, my brother.”
“I never met anyone like John,” Thomas said. Before the council meeting, he related Calhoun’s determination to finish school, attending Lander University, and his work building houses. “He is humble. Sure he gets mad, but you won’t see it.”
Thomas said he knows Calhoun’s grandfather is looking down and is proud.
Calhoun was reticent about seeking office, said pastor and former Calhoun Falls Mayor Johnnie Waller, who reminisced about Calhoun as a youth, riding a bicycle and visiting him to talk about his dreams and the future.
Years later, Calhoun said Waller prompted him to run for the council. “I said ‘You can’t find nobody else? I’d be the last person to do this.’” Two weeks later, Waller visited Calhoun again, saying “I can’t find nobody.”
Waller is one of the main reasons he ran for the council, Calhoun said.
State Rep. Craig Gagnon read from a proclamation from the state House of Representatives that honored him for his 33 years on council.
Remlé Johnson, with the Abbeville County Democratic Party, lauded Calhoun for his support of the 911 system, for recycling centers and the library.
“He does so much for people that they don’t know. It’s not easy to be a councilman. You get a lot of griping and complaining,” she said.
Several people remarked on Calhoun’s work ethic. Buddy Agan, a member of the board of directors with the Upper Savannah Council of Governments, worked with Calhoun for 28 years. He said Calhoun always made time to serve on the six-county board in addition to his work in Abbeville.
Charles Jennings, chairman of the McCormick County Council and a board member with the COG, said he remains friend with Calhoun in spite of the times Calhoun didn’t support giving money to McCormick County.
He admired the reception for Calhoun, reminding people to “bring flowers while I can smell them.”
A co-worker at UPS said Calhoun encouraged him to invest in stocks. He admitted he won’t be “rich” like Calhoun, but what he will have is because of Calhoun’s advice.
Another co-worker noted Calhoun’s determination to go to work, even when he was sick. At times, he and other co-workers had to talk to their boss to tell them that Calhoun was sick and had no business being at the workplace.
As people commented on him, Calhoun dropped his stoic expression briefly to wipe his eye.
Abbeville has come a long way over 33 years, Calhoun said. County employees have gone beyond the call of duty. For the county to be a success, everyone has to work together, to put differences aside.
As for the future, during the council meeting, Calhoun pointed out his successor, Christine Long, saying “Christine, give ‘em hell!”
Long said “If I do, blame him. He’s my No. 1 supporter.”