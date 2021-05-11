Many words were spoken during the 163rd commencement ceremonies at Lander University. Perhaps the most poignant:
“I have no words.”
That was how Connell Brown expressed his feelings as his daughter, Kira, posed for family photos after receiving her diploma.
The Aiken resident was among nearly 380 students who received diplomas during three ceremonies Tuesday at Finis Horne Arena. Ceremonies were at 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. to accommodate social distancing goals.
Brown earned her degree in business administration and accounting. It’s been a long time coming, her mother, Latoya, said. Her father’s only other words: “Don’t stop now; keep pushing.”
Pride was evident among all parents who weren’t shy about telling the world about their children’s achievements.
Latasha Clark gushed about her daughter, Timia Cunningham. She made the dean’s and president’s lists, earned a degree in business management and next week, she will start work on her master’s degree.
One sister has graduated from college and two younger siblings will be going as well, she said. The family lives in Anderson. They liked the area and then learned about Lander.
Clark admitted dealing with a bit of separation anxiety when Timia left for Lander.
“We couldn’t stay away. I don’t think she minded. We’re very proud of her and her accomplishments. She’s going to have a long, good road ahead of her.”
Timia’s goal is to work in human resources. She said she initially started studies in nursing before switching to business.
Lander taught her how to juggle her personal life and her education. Aside from things she learned from her classes, Cunningham said Lander also taught her to deal with stress. You just take a deep breath and know that there are people available to talk to.
Her advice to freshmen: “Do not procrastinate. There’s always time for fun; you just have to know the right time and place.”
College instructors are not going to babysit you; they will not tell you what you need to do like in high school, Cunningham said.
She credited Lander with helping to make her a strong woman and a leader.
Several students received plaudits. As one student received his diploma, man in the audience yelled “That’s my boy!” A woman waiting in line before the 3 p.m. ceremony was reassured by a friend, “You are a strong chocolate woman!”
Bradley Scott and Ashley Rice finished their studies in the school of nursing. Scott has a job with Prisma at Greenville, while Rice will work at the cardiac unit at Self Regional Medical Center.
“This is the longest road I’ve ever walked,” Scott said. The rest of his statement “ ... and now the road is paved with gold” would make a listener think he is a philosophy major. Maybe it could have been a minor.
He and Rice became focused on the medical field through suffering. Scott said he had been in an accident while he was a senior in high school; Rice said her interest developed while helping to take care of her mother who suffered from breast cancer.
Scott said he doesn’t remember the names of his doctors while he was recovering. “I remember the name of my nurse. I feel that he made the biggest difference.”
His favorite memory at Lander? “The first patient I made smile,” Scott said. He and Rice were in clinical studies at the time. “You never forget the feeling of it. Just truly being there; I think they could tell that with us.”
Brotherhood was one of Dailyn McKinney’s accomplishments. He earned his degree in health care management and business administration. He is interviewing with a hospital in Charlotte for a position in human resources.
A proud memory was coming out as a Kappa, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. How proud? Without hesitation, McKinney rattled off April 4, 2019, the date he became a Kappa. It was one of his dreams since middle school, he said.
Finally earning her diploma brought a tear to the eye of Orlandria Simpson. She earned a business administration with health care management degree. She proudly touted her achievements: three years as a resident assistant and a year as an orientation leader, along with taking back-to-back classes since 2018.
Her college career was rocky. Simpson changed her major three times: from biology, to elementary education, to political science and then to business. Simpson said she realized that biology and education weren’t things she wanted to do every day.
“I had no clue,” she said. She obviously found one as she graduated cum laude with a Golden K Award from achieving a 3.7 GPA during her final 60 credit hours of study.
“I had to get it done; I still graduated on time,” Simpson said with a smile.
After four years of Lander, she had one thing left to do: Get a picture with her family in front of University’s fountain.