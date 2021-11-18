Thirty-two bags of garbage are off a Greenwood County road after a litter pickup conducted by a group of teachers.
About 20 teachers from Woodfields Elementary School picked up trash Tuesday afternoon along Siloam Church Road for their first litter pickup.
The teachers are committed to quarterly trash pickups on a stretch of the road and took on the task through the Adopt-A-Highway program.
The teachers took charge after the school’s community relations committee brainstormed ways to get involved, teacher Stacie Cobb said.
They chose Siloam Church Road because students who live on or just off the road attend Woodfields.
“We wanted to show the kids that we are people outside of school as well, so we thought if we did our part in the community that maybe it would inspire the kids to do the same thing,” Cobb said.
There are close 30 roads or sections of road that have been adopted through the program in Greenwood County, said Amber Nappier, Greenwood County’s litter prevention coordinator.
“Not only does it of course take the trash off the roads physically, but people seeing that other people are taking pride in their community and actually picking it up and everything like that, they’re less likely to litter,” Nappier said.
Other school groups in the area, including Emerald High School and Greenwood Christian School, also have adopted sections of road.
The county just took over Adopt-A-Highway from the state Department of Transportation this year, so there’s a new form and waiver that must be signed. Those wishing to adopt a stretch of road can adopt Nappier at anappier@greenwoodsc.gov.
Those who can’t commit to the Adopt-A-Highway program but would like to organize a litter pickup event can also do so through Nappier’s office.