Woodfields Elementary teachers are “bringing the classroom to the community” with the Wonderbus — a school bus packed with resources, treats and teachers who can help with tough homework problems.
On Tuesday after school, the bus took its inaugural trip with teachers on board to visit students in the community, making three stops so teachers could interact with students, give them resources and activities, and a sweet treat.
“We just want to let the community know that we’re still here for you, we want to help as much as we can and although things have been limited, they are an important part of what we do,” said principal Janette Miller.
The bus stopped at three locations: Foxfield Apartments, the Village at Glenhaven and the Millpond mobile home park.
Second-grade teacher Stacie Cobb said the program was about building relationships inside and outside the school building.
“Once we realize we’re on the same team, it just makes everything so much more smoother,” Cobb said.
Kindergarten teacher Tonya Cini said making a relationship with students’ families helps in the classroom.
“If that parent knows that you care about their child, that you’re not just calling to complain or whatever, they usually are more likely to back you up and to help,” Cini said.
Steve Gossett, who teaches second grade, said students aren’t going to care unless they know teachers care.
“That’s meeting basic needs that they know that somebody cares for them and is willing to step out of the walls of the school where a lot of times they’re intimidated,” he said. “You’re on their turf and it shows that you care.”
Students weren’t the only ones receiving resources.
Travis Blizzard, director of adult education for Greenwood School District 50, partnered with Woodfields to pass out information about adult education to parents and family members.
Now people who are interested or know someone who is interested in adult education have the information and can contact them about getting started on their GED or high school diploma, Blizzard said.