With Thanksgiving break just around the corner, students at Woodfields Elementary got some last-minute learning in.
Tuesday marked the school’s STEM day, where students rotated through hands-on activities that revolved around everything science and arts.
Students measured how far paper airplanes would fly, learned about the life cycle of flowers, made their own parachutes, learned about instruments and more.
Some students in fourth and fifth grade spent the morning teaching one another some of their science curriculum.
In one class, fifth graders taught fourth graders about camouflage, and the way some animals such as chameleons can match their surroundings. The fourth graders taught the fifth graders about weather.
“We picked the science standard that we thought would be fun for the kids to kind of present to their peers,” said fourth grade teacher Rashida Patten-Johnson.
She said the day is planned to make students excited about science.
“Hopefully, the plan is, if they’re excited about it now, then as they grew up, they’ll be excited about it in the future, and possibly, you know, take a job in the STEAM field, you know, science, technology, engineering, math and the arts,” she said.
“That’s our goal.”
With the fourth and fifth graders working together and teaching one another, the students gain confidence and build cooperative learning.
“I know we’re going to walk away from this today with a new respect and understanding of science,” she said.
