A new company plans to locate its operations in Greenwood County. US Biomass LLC, a startup company, plans to open a wood recycling plant in Ninety Six.
“We are a young company, a startup company, with a unique way of making energy out of waste wood,” US Biomass Chief Operating Officer Martijn Van Zadelhoff said at a Greenwood County Planning Commission meeting in late May.
While similar to Enviva, US Biomass is using a different approach.
Waste wood that loggers leave behind would be converted to wood chips, then transported to the facility in Ninety Six to be converted to wood pellets, Van Zadelhoff told the planning commission.
He said there will be no smokestacks and the noise from the wood pellet making process would be contained within the building.
Van Zadelhoff said it will create 30 jobs during the first phase, which would pay between $18-20 per hour.
An ordinance rezoning the property that US Biomass wants to use for its operations is awaiting third and final reading by Greenwood County Council.
The ordinance passed unanimously on second reading during the public hearing phase.
The facility would be at the old Sloan plant, 4802 Ninety Six Highway, adjacent to Mumford Industries.
The company declined to comment to the Index-Journal, citing concerns from US Biomass’s legal counsel.