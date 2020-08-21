It was an evening of pulp non-fiction for Enviva, a wood pellet manufacturer situated off Lake Greenwood along Highway 246.
Enviva was the subject of a public hearing as it is seeking a permit from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control for its Draft Air Construction. The hearing took place virtually Thursday.
“Tonight’s hearing is part of DHEC’s technical review,” Monica Taylor, public participation coordinator at DHEC, said.
The Bureau of Air Quality at DHEC performs a technical review of Enviva’s project, which includes a regulatory review, ambient air quality analysis and verifying that the project can meet air quality regulations, the DHEC Enviva website said.
“The emissions will be decreased by more efficient process equipment,” Jo Anna Cunningham, DHEC permit writer, said.
Enviva requested a change in its permit with DHEC to add equipment that upgrades pollution control devices, reducing dust emissions.
Cunningham provided a project overview.
She said Enviva wants to replace five horizontal dry hammermills with 36 new vertical dry hammermills. It also wants add a green hammermill, three new pelletizers and one pellet cooler.
Cunningham explained what some of the machinery does.
“A pelletizer is where the wood pellets are formed,” Cunningham said. “Green hammermills reduce the wood chip size before the drying process.”
After Cunningham provided an overview of the process, DHEC opened the public comment period.
“The wood dust is dangerous,” Tammy Gettys, who lives near Enviva’s facility, said.
Gettys was one of many who spoke out against the permit.
Some homeowners near the Enviva plant were concerned about the dust.
“I believe that passing this permit will achieve the objectives of the issues the neighbors are having,” Art Bush, interim CEO of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, said.
Several environmental and climate change organizations spoke out against the permit.
“I urge you to deny the permit,” said Tandy Taylor, vice chairwoman of the Climate Reality Project’s Upstate chapter. “We cannot allow this to continue cutting down our magnificent forests.”
One person cited Enviva’s compliance violation.
“This very Enviva plant has a history of noncompliance,” Gary Harbour said.
Enviva was cited by DHEC for violations this year. Enviva addressed DHEC’s concerns and paid a $13,000 civil penalty.
Not all of the hearing’s 72 attendees were opposed to the project.
“I support Enviva’s permit,” James C. Sanders Jr., a Greenwood tree farmer, said.
Many tree farmers and forestry workers spoke in favor of the permit.
“This is vital to the current forest industry,” Charles McKinney, president of a Laurens County forestry group, said.
Chris Brown, Enviva’s community relations manager, spoke in favor of his company’s permit application.
“This is a good thing for a great community,” Brown said.
The hearing was not without its share of technical difficulties. Issues with microphones and feedback plagued several who spoke during the comment period.
DHEC will continue to receive comments by mail or email until Aug. 27. Comments can be sent to BAQ Public Notice Coordinator, DHEC/BAQ, 2600 Bull St., Columbia, SC 29201 or airpncomments@dhec.sc.gov.
Enviva produces wood pellets that can take the place of coal in producing energy. Enviva acquired the plant in Greenwood from Colombo Energy in February 2018.