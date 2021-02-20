ABBEVILLE — You want eels with that?
Fusion Express opened the doors to its new Abbeville location at 11 a.m. Friday.
By noon, nearly 30 people had entered the restaurant, either to dine in or to pick up carry-out orders. Business only got better. By 1 p.m., nearly 60 orders had been taken, according to employee Amy Shirk. She divided her time between the register and delivering food to hungry customers, sometimes breaking into a fast-walk pace to keep up with demand.
Shirk admitted she did wonder what the crowd would be like. It turned out to be pretty good for the first morning. Customers ran the gamut from young and old, professionals and construction workers to a person wearing a shirt from a rival eatery.
The business is an expansion of the Fusion Express located in Greenwood. Shirk said the idea for the new location arose when customers asked if a location would ever open in Abbeville. The restaurant located at the intersection of Highway 72 and South Main Street is the result.
No advertising was done, aside from a Fusion Express page on Facebook that Shirk said she created two days before the grand opening. By Friday evening, it had more than 215 shares.
A notice on the City of Abbeville website also touted the new business. It contained cellphone photos of the menu. Menu offerings include various hibachi dishes featuring chicken, steak and shrimp, along with Philly cheesesteaks and chicken wings.
The business is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The phone number is 864-366-0088.
“We’re excited. We’re hoping it will be a good home. I feel like it will be,” she said.
The restaurant has up to eight employees, Shirk said, adding that it is seeking applicants. Interested people should apply in person.
And as for the eels? One of the menu items is an Abbeville roll. It is made of cucumbers, crabmeat, cream cheese, spicy mayonnaise and deep-fried eels. Shirk said only one person had ordered it.