The Museum of Greenwood has a new exhibit on the struggle for women’s right to vote and the 19th amendment to the Constitution turning 100.
It was created in partnership with the Mount Ariel Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Chapter members have loaned vintage items as part of the exhibit and three short films on the suffrage movement are on view in The Museum’s cinema.
The free exhibit is open through Sept. 26. Visit 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
“These were women who lived everyday lives and they did more than march and carry placards for their cause,” said Marion Smith, The Museum’s exhibits coordinator. “Women went on hunger strikes in support of this cause and then were force-fed. A lot of women paid a heavy price. ... There were women and men also fighting against women having the right to vote. ... Women were being beaten in the streets and arrested.
“Out West, women did have the right to vote, and were holding elected office, even before the amendment,” Smith added. “It was more progressive than the East Coast or the South. ... You have the right to vote. Go out and exercise it.”
August marks 100 years since women were guaranteed the right to vote with ratification by the United States Congress of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The amendment says people cannot be denied the right to vote on on the basis of gender.
On Aug. 26, 1920, it was formally adopted into the Constitution.
It was necessary for 36 states to ratify it for it to become law. The 36-state ratification occurred in 1920, which made it legal for women to vote in all states, regardless of whether states had ratified it.
Yet, the 19th Amendment was finally ratified and adopted into law in South Carolina on July 1, 1969, making it the 44th state to do so, but that step was not certified until 1973. Mississippi was last state to ratify the amendment in 1984.
Women began fighting for the vote in the mid-1800s. Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony played a major role in gaining the right to vote. Anthony and Stanton founded the National Woman Suffrage Association.
Notable participants in the suffrage movement also included Black women such as Ida B. Wells-Barnett, Nannie Burroughs, Daisy Lampkin and Mary Terrell.
“This was also at the time the National Association of Black Women Voters was organized,” Smith said.
The Museum’s suffrage exhibit stems from small projects the Mount Ariel NSDAR worked on last fall, said Olivia Reynolds, chapter treasurer.
“For 2019-2020, a theme for the NSDAR is ‘Rise and Shine Your Light on the 19th Amendment,’” Reynolds, 51, of Hodges, said. “As part of that, the Mount Ariel chapter has conducted two voter registration events and we had a float in the Veterans Day parade, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.”
Mount Ariel chapter NSDAR members plan to stage a reenactment of a suffragist march Aug. 25.
Reynolds said the response from Mount Ariel chapter members for items to be used in this exhibit was “incredible.”
“Instead of editing down the list of items, The Museum found more display space,” Reynolds said. “The exhibit tells the story of the suffrage movement and gives a peek into the life of a suffragist.”
Reynolds said chapter members have loaned items dating pre-1920, including: furniture, quilts, dolls, a crib, dresses, a gas-powered clothes iron and more, some of which belonged to grandmothers of chapter members.
Many suffragists, Reynolds said, were also DAR members, including Susan B. Anthony, Frances Willard, Alice Paul, Lucy Salmon and former Abbeville resident Clelia McGowan.
Some vintage clothing in the exhibit is on loan from the McGowan-Barksdale-Bundy house and museum in Abbeville, which was Clelia’s home for a time, Reynolds said.
“She was a suffragist who later moved to Charleston and became the first woman office-holder in the state of South Carolina, when Gov. Robert A. Cooper appointed her to the state board of education. In 1923, she was elected as Charleston’s first city councilwoman. In 1955, at the age of 90, she was still an active member of the Charleston Housing Authority.”
The Mount Ariel Chapter of the NSDAR was organized Aug. 3, 1972. It meets once a month. Those interested in membership can contact the chapter registrar, Lisa Burch at: registrarmountarieldar@gmail.com.