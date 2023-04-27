Members of Greenwood Women Care awarded a grant check Tuesday to Debra Moton, president of Helping Hands Women’s Organization. From left are Alice Hodges, Marilyn Murphy, Moton, Mary Woodiwiss and Jan Puzar.
From her hair studio Naturally You Boutique, Moton dedicates herself to helping women through a cancer diagnosis. She’s not a doctor, but the care she offers gives people the reassurance and confidence to persevere amid an often traumatic diagnosis.
Moton, through the nonprofit Helping Hands Women’s Organization, helps women with cancer by providing surgical bras, head scarves, breast forms and prosthetics to live with confidence. She formed the nonprofit in the past year, but has been doing similar work since 2011.
“Whenever they need wigs, prostheses or bras, the hospital sends them to me,” Moton said. “Being a hairstylist for about 38 years, I thought this was a good thing to do.”
Moton was one of many qualified candidates for funding through a Greenwood Women Care grant. GWC’s Women’s Health Grants fund holistic care and health education, funded by an endowment from Jim and Denise Medford held by the Greenwood County Community Foundation.
A subcommittee reviews grant applications, and Moton’s was “strong in a strong pool of applicants,” said Mary Woodiwiss, chairwoman of the Greenwood Women Care advisory committee.
“We had strong applicants in this pool, and we would have felt satisfactory awarding it to any of them,” she said.
On Tuesday, Woodiwiss was joined by Jan Puzar, Marilyn Murphy and Alice Hodges to present Moton a $6,700 ceremonial check — the real one arrived in the mail Monday.
“The fact that she’s been doing this on her own for so long, I felt like she could help the most people of the applicants we had,” Murphy said.
Moton said she has built a working relationship with Self Regional Breast Health Navigator Stephanie Carter, who contacts her about patients who need help. She walks these women through every step of the process, from filling out insurance paperwork to the actual fitting.
For people who struggle to pay, Moton helps cover their costs. These grant funds will help support more people.
Her work helping overcome barriers of cost, fear and misinformation helps patients, Carter said.
“Debra delivers huge bags of brand-new surgical bras,” Carter wrote in a letter to Greenwood Women Care. “If a patient needs a wig or head scarf during chemo and the patient cannot afford one, Debra will get one to us. She also fits our patients for bras and breast forms so they can look and feel their best after going through breast cancer.
“We are truly blessed to have Debra in our community.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.