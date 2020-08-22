Andrea White had to do something.
After she saw the video of George Floyd dying beneath a Minneapolis police officer’s knee, she was overwhelmed. The ensuing national outrage and discourse fueled her, as America reckoned with the killings of Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery and the other Black men and women seemingly slain for the color of their skin.
White has no children of her own, but working in education she said she knew Black children who lost their own lives to equally senseless violence.
“I guess it just really started with a conversation,” White said.
She went to her friend Sandy Anderson and began talking about the issues that laid heavy on their minds. They decided they wanted to bring other people into the fold, specifically women. They called the group Among Women, and the goal was to bring together women of color and white women to have open and vulnerable discussions about race and social issues.
“What we’re going through right here in little Greenwood is happening around the world,” Anderson said. “If we can start making a difference, let’s start with making a difference in our own home.”
They got together more than 20 women and divided the group between three in-person meetings to have these conversations while practicing social distancing and keeping the group size down.
The first session in mid-July was about coming to terms with the reality women of color face. White said women shared personal stories about how they or their families have been treated because of the color of their skin.
Anderson shared a story about one of her four sons.
“I had to teach them how to behave if they get stopped,” she said, “and what to do if they get followed in a store and accused of stealing.”
She said one night earlier this year, one of her sons was dropping off a pack of masks at a relative’s house. He left the masks in their mailbox to maintain social distancing, and when he got back in his car he called his mom. He told her he thought he was being followed by an unmarked law enforcement vehicle.
“I told him to keep me on the phone, don’t speed, use your turn signals,” she said.
Still, he was pulled over, and despite how vigilantly he was watching his speed, the officer said he was pulled over for speeding. The officer then asked what her son dropped off in that mailbox. Anderson said she spoke up from her son’s phone call and vouched for his story of dropping off masks at a relative’s house, and the situation was diffused.
Still, she said, every one of her sons have had similar stops for seemingly no reason.
White put the women through an ice-breaking activity where they held up all 10 fingers as White asked if they’d ever experienced certain treatment or behaviors — if they’d had to teach their children what to do when stopped by police, if they’d been followed in a store by an employee, if a store employee ever assumed they’re not able to afford an item on display.
Each woman was asked to put down a finger if the statement applied to her.
“It broke my heart because all of us white people were standing there, 10 fingers pointing in the air,” Bettie Rose Horne said. “The horror that overtook me, I cannot get over it.”
She said these meetings represented one of the most moving experiences of her life. By talking with women from different walks of life, she was able to learn about aspects of others’ lives she had never considered.
“They have so deep a commitment to trying to help not just their own children, but everybody else’s children,” she said.
As the conversations developed and the women went through exercises in order to stimulate discussion, Anderson said it became apparent that the people who came were genuinely interested in open, honest talk.
“We appreciate that they came, they listened, they spoke, they cried with us and they want to see change,” she said.
Alice Jones, another attendee, said she was excited about the group the moment she heard of it. Women are mothers, wives, friends and leaders throughout the community, she said, and so getting on the same page can help spread this understanding through their families and loved ones.
It also served as a masterclass in communication, she said.
“I explained to them how, as a Black person, if you say to me that you don’t see color, you’re saying you don’t see me,” she said. “Sometimes we say things and we don’t ever mean them to be offensive, but they can be offensive to the person on the receiving end.”
Jones said she’s unapologetically Black, that she’s proud of who she is and she wants others to be proud of who they are. But she said she’s confused when people are offended by statements like “Black lives matter” or when people echo George Floyd’s words, “I can’t breathe.”
“When my sons or my husband go somewhere, I literally feel like I cannot breathe until they get where they’re going safely,” she said.
These are words backed by personal experience, not just slogans, she said. She’s excited to see if the conversations continue and expand, to share the experience with others.
White said she’s hoping to organize more talks, but has to be cautious amid COVID-19. She wants to bring young people into the fold and hear firsthand how they’ve been processing recent events.
“We feel like we are the ones who can step up and say enough is enough,” Anderson said.